What to watch this weekend March 17, 2023: Movie awards contenders

With the 95th Academy Awards in the rearview, this week is light on new-to-streaming releases that could credibly contend for future awards. Our top pick this week was a contender – it was nominated for an Oscar, but didn’t win. It’s still very much worth watching once it hits HBO and HBO Max this weekend.

The contender to watch this weekend: “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

This documentary was nominated for Best Documentary Feature this year, losing to “Navalny.” It comes from acclaimed director Laura Poitras – a previous Oscar winner for “Citizenfour” – and follows artist and activist Nan Goldin’s righteous crusade to hold Oxycontin manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the controlling Sackler family responsible for the company’s role in creating the opioid crisis. The Sacklers were big funders of art institutions, and Goldin’s pressure campaign successfully got their names off many donor rolls. The documentary comes to HBO Max on Sunday and airs on HBO Sunday at 9/8c.

Other contenders:

“Money Shot: The Pornhub Story”: Another truth-to-power documentary, this one exploring the shady business practices of Pornhub, one of the world’s biggest websites. For years, the company didn’t do enough to stop images of abuse from spreading on its platform, all the while building a massive trove of user data. The doc is directed by Emmy winner Suzanne Hillinger (“The Myth of the Medallion”), and could potentially contend for Outstanding Documentary. It’s streaming on Netflix now.

Boston Strangler ”: Academy Award nominee Keira Knightley , Emmy nominee Carrie Coon , and Academy Award winner Chris Cooper star in this true crime period drama about two reporters who broke open the story of a serial killer who killed 15 women in Boston in the 1960s. It’s now streaming on Hulu.

“The Magician’s Elephant”: Netflix’s animated family film is a long-shot contender for Best Animated Feature, in the vein of last year’s “The Sea Beast.” “The Magician’s Elephant” is a fantasy adventure based on a popular children’s novel by award-winning writer Kate DiCamillo. The excellent voice cast includes Mandy Patinkin, Brian Tyree Henry, and Miranda Richardson.

