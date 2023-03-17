What to watch this weekend March 17, 2023: TV awards contenders

Now that Oscar season is over, the awards calendar is turning its full attention toward Emmys time. Streaming services and cable networks are increasing the flow of contender releases as the 2022-23 eligibility period approaches its May 31 deadline. The likely Outstanding Comedy Series winner just premiered this week. If you’re here, you probably already know what it is, so let’s get to it.

The contender to watch this week: “Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis’ massively popular soccer comedy series kicked off its third and (maybe?) final season on Apple TV+ Wednesday. The show’s domination of comedy categories in 2021 and 2022 means this year’s Emmys are Ted’s to lose. In the premiere, Coach Ted (Sudeikis) inspires his players, who are down in the dumps because every pundit predicts they’ll come in last in the Premier League, by taking them on a tour of London’s sewer system. It works, trust him. Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Mohamed) takes shots at Ted in the press, and Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy Kent’s (Brett Goldstein) relationship hits a rough patch.

Other contenders:

Swarm ”: “Atlanta” veterans Donald Glover and Janine Nabers created this psychological thriller series that’s openly inspired by Beyoncé ’s most scarily dedicated fans. Dominique Fishback should get Emmy consideration for her committed performance as Dre, a troubled young woman who will do anything for the pop star she adores in a parasocial fashion. All seven episodes are on Amazon Prime Video now.

Extrapolations ”: A ton of award-winners and nominees are in this ambitious climate change-themed drama series set in a very realistic near future, including but not limited to Kit Harington , Edward Norton , Marion Cotillard , Forest Whitaker , and Meryl Streep herself. It was created by Scott Z. Burns , an Academy Award winner for producing the documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.” “Extrapolations” probably won’t get any Emmy nominations, but it’s not for lack of trying. The first three episodes are streaming on Apple TV+.

“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with David Letterman”: Half of U2 (sorry, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. , you’re out of here) goes back to Dublin for a stripped-down performance and trip down memory lane in this Disney+ special. David Letterman tags along to get shown around the Emerald Isle by two of its most famous ambassadors.

Lucky Hank ”: Emmy bridesmaid Bob Odenkirk (though this might be his year) stars in this comedy series as a professor experiencing a midlife crisis. He won’t win an Emmy for this, but it should put him back in voters’ minds when it comes time to recognize him for “Better Call Saul.”

