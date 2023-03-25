What to watch this weekend March 24, 2023: Movie awards contenders

The primary purpose of this roundup is to highlight films new to streaming platforms that could potentially contend for awards. But some weekends there are no new releases that could credibly be considered awards contenders. This is one of those weeks. But we don’t take the week off. Instead, we highlight the best of what’s new on streaming, whether it’s a contender or not. This week’s picks include two notable new releases and one older movie that should have been a contender.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Wildflower”

“Mad Men’”s Kiernan Shipka stars in this coming-of-age indie dramedy that premiered at TIFF last year. She plays Bea, the teenage daughter of intellectually disabled parents. Bea loves her parents and feels a great sense of responsibility for them, but she also resents them a bit because her life is so different from other people’s. The film follows her as she grows up and tries to figure out her place in the world. Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver and multiple Emmy winner Jean Smart play her grandmothers. It’s not a great movie – it’s in the same mold as “CODA,” but isn’t going to win Best Picture – but Shipka is terrific in it.

Other contenders:

“Furies”: This underworld actioner is Netflix’s first Vietnamese original. It’s a revenge thriller with a “John Wick” color palette about three women in Saigon who decide to fight back against their abusers. It’s a worthy entry to the genre. It’s technically a prequel to a movie called “Fury,” but you don’t have to have seen the first one to enjoy this one.

Carol ”: Why not watch an underrated past contender this weekend? Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett are excellent in director Todd Haynes’ romantic drama about a forbidden affair between a young photographer and an older woman going through a divorce in 1950s New York. The film was nominated for six Oscars and won none, and was considered the biggest Best Picture snub of 2015. Revisit it on Netflix, where it was added this week.

