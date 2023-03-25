What to watch this weekend March 24, 2023: TV awards contenders

We’re experiencing the bounty of Emmys season. Last week saw the premiere of the likely Outstanding Comedy Series winner, and this week has the probable Drama Series winner, as well as a strong contender for a Drama Series nomination. If you want, you can watch nothing but new episodes of awards contenders this whole weekend.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Succession”

If there’s a best show on TV right now, it’s probably “Succession.” The tragicomic series about a bestial media mogul and his viperish children returns for its fourth and final season on HBO and HBO Max this Sunday at 9/8c. It won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2020 and 2022, and it will probably win again this year. Final seasons of excellent shows are hard for Emmy voters to resist. Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox’s different acting styles will likely get them both Best Actor nominations, and supporting and guest nominations will be distributed throughout the cast. And Jesse Armstrong is heavily favored already to win his fourth straight writing Emmy. These barely even count as predictions. The awards are almost preordained. The show is riding with 4/1 odds on Gold Derby’s combined predictions.

Other contenders:

“Love Is Blind”: Netflix’s social experiment reality hit returns for Season 4, its third in two years. The first two seasons were both nominated for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, and there’s no reason to suspect it won’t get nominated again this year, for either this season or the previous one. It lost to “Queer Eye” both times, but with that five-time winner off this year, it might have a chance to win.

“Great Expectations”: “Peaky Blinders” creator and just-announced Star Wars screenwriter Steven Knight developed this limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens ’ classic novel, with Fionn Whitehead as Pip and Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham. Reviews have been mixed, but Colman might get an Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series nomination because she’s Olivia Colman. The premiere is on Hulu now.

Yellowjackets ”: Showtime ’s final hit before it gets absorbed into Paramount+ returns for Season 2, with the premiere available to stream now. Season 1 got seven Emmy nominations, and Season 2 has a good chance of getting even more, with Melanie Lynskey currently favored to win drama actress on Gold Derby’s combined predictions. Season 2 introduces the adult versions of some characters we’ve only known as teenagers so far, including Lauren Ambrose as Van and Simone Kessell as the mysterious and terrifying Lottie.

