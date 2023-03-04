What to watch this weekend March 3, 2023: TV show awards contenders

This weekend, Netflix steps up its live TV game with a Chris Rock stand-up special streaming exclusively on the platform. Netflix has experimented with live events before – it presented the SAG Awards live on its YouTube channel last week – but this is its first on-platform live event. (Other streamers like Disney+ and Paramount+ have already done it.) The special leads our list of recommendations for likely TV awards contenders to watch. The purpose of this list is to help you keep abreast of shows that could win Emmys and other TV awards, and there are some locks to catch up with this weekend.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Netflix’s first-ever live stand-up special streams Saturday night. Rock is expected to finally talk on the record about Will Smith’s Oscar Slap, so you won’t want to miss it. (Rock has spent the last year refining his Slap material at comedy shows around the country.) If you do miss it, however, that’s fine: the special will be available to watch on-demand on Netflix after the live stream. Ronny Chieng will host a live pre-show and post-show from the Comedy Store that will feature more comedy and commentary (those shows will not be available on-demand; they’re ephemeral, like a night at a comedy club). According to Variety, a “Watch Live” button will appear on Netflix at 6:20 p.m. PT/9:20 p.m. ET, the pre-show will start at 9:30, and Rock takes the stage at the Hippodrome in Baltimore at 7. Expect it to earn at least a nomination for Outstanding Variety Special at the Emmys this year.

Other contenders:

“The Mandalorian”: On Wednesday, the Star Wars series returned for Season 3. You know you want to follow the continuing adventures of Grogu . The series won 14 Creative Arts Emmys in its first two seasons and earned nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. There’s a chance newer, hotter shows knock it out of series contention this year, but it will definitely pick up some more technical wins.

“Daisy Jones & the Six”: Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the bestselling novel tells the story of the rise and fall of a fictitious, Fleetwood Mac-inspired ‘70s rock band. Producer Blake Mills ’ songs composed for the show will likely be strong contenders for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy.

Poker Face ”: The penultimate episode of Season 1 is one of the splashiest of the season. Creator Rian Johnson returns to direct the buzzy mystery series for the first time since Episode 2, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt guest stars as a sleazy tech bro with a dark secret. Johnson and Gordon-Levitt are both contenders for this one as is Stephanie Hsu . The Oscar nominee turns up as a kleptomaniac and her performance, fittingly, steals the show. It’s now streaming on Peacock.

“The Last of Us”: This likely Outstanding Drama Series nominee is also nearing the end of its first season. Episode 8, the second-to-last episode, finds Ellie (Bella Ramsey ) and wounded Joel ( Pedro Pascal ) coming in contact with a mysterious community led by a preacher named David ( Scott Shepherd ). It’s no spoiler to say that the community is not as peaceful as it seems.

