What to watch this weekend March 31, 2023: Movie awards contenders

Welcome to another weekend light on viable new awards-contending movies to stream. But just because none of the movies below are likely to win Oscars, that doesn’t mean they’re not worth watching. Far from it! Our top pick is one of the best new romantic comedies of the year so far, and the rest of them will at the very least hold your attention.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Rye Lane”

This British romantic comedy was a hit at Sundance, and heads to Hulu today. It might not get any major awards attention this year, but its director, Raine Allen-Miller, is a filmmaker to watch. This is her debut feature, and she has such a strong vision out of the gate that she’ll surely be getting bigger opportunities very soon. Vivian Oparah (“I May Destroy You”) and David Jonsson (“Industry”) star as recently heartbroken South London residents who meet cute and spend a “Before Sunset”-style day restoring each other’s faith in love.

Other contenders:

Murder Mystery 2 ”: This Netflix film isn’t actually a contender for anything, but it will be a hit – it’s the sequel to one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever – and stars Jennifer Aniston and Mark Twain Award winner Adam Sandler . The Sandman won’t get an Oscar nomination for this, but he should already be an Oscar nominee for some of his unforgettable performances in great movies.

“Smoking Causes Coughing”: This weird, gross little French superhero satire with puppets premiered at Cannes last year. John Waters put it on his list of the best movies of 2022 , which should tell you a lot. It’s available on-demand and in select theaters today.

“Tetris”: Taron Egerton stars in this biopic of Henk Rogers , an entrepreneur who negotiated a deal to get the titular video game out of the Soviet Union and onto American screens during the Cold War. Reviews have been decent, but Egerton is a past Golden Globe winner and an actor who is always good. He seems likely to get an Oscar nomination within the next decade, even if it’s not for this. It’s on Apple TV+ now.

