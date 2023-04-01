What to watch this weekend March 31, 2023: TV awards contenders

This week is all about the two shows that are poised to dominate the Emmys this year, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” whose seasons are still in the early stages but are continuing their weekly rollouts. Heck, even our top pick for an Emmy contender to watch this weekend is “Succession”-adjacent. Here’s what you should stream this weekend.

The contender to watch this weekend: “Carpool Karaoke”

This might be the most Scottish episode of an American show ever made. True Scotsmen Brian Cox and Alan Cumming drive around New York and sing songs like “Ye Cannae Shove Yer Granny Aff a Bus,” which you’d know if you were from Dundee. The big surprise, which the trailer gives away, is that the man behind Logan Roy is a Spice Girls fan. Apple TV+’s adaptation of the “Late Late Show with James Corden” format has won short-form series Emmys four times, and if it does it again, it might be thanks to this charming episode.

Other contenders:

“Succession”: Speaking of Logan Roy, he’s going to be so pissed in Episode 2 of Season 4. His kids beat him in the bidding war for Pierce Global Media in the final moments of the season premiere, and he’s surely going to punish them for it this week. The episode drops Sunday at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

“Ted Lasso” : Season 3, Episode 3 of the Best Comedy Series finds brilliant but mercurial striker Zava ( Maximillian Osinski ) joining AFC Richmond. He’s either going to save the team, or blow it up. The episode is now on Apple TV+.

“ The Power ”: This supernatural thriller series has an intriguing premise – How would the world change if every teenage girl could suddenly shoot electricity out of her hands? – and a great cast that includes Toni Collette , Auli’i Cravalho , and Toheeb Jimoh .

