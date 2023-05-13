What to watch this weekend May 12, 2023: TV awards contenders

Huzzah! Hulu’s sharp and satirical comedy “The Great” returned with its much anticipated third season on Friday. Some might say it’s great timing for the Tony McNamara-created show, while others might say that’s a terrible joke. But in all seriousness, all 10 episodes are now streaming, arriving on the platform just weeks before the Emmy eligibility window closes, meaning the comedy should be at the forefront of voters’ minds during the first phase of voting.

The new season sees Catherine (Best Comedy Actress nominee Elle Fanning) and Peter (Best Comedy Actor nominee Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their wildly complicated marriage work after the former tried to murder the latter on top of imprisoning his best pals. But as Catherine’s star continues to rise, Peter won’t be faring quite as well, as he’s forced to face his own failures as Peter the Great’s (Jason Isaacs) son. We know it doesn’t sound like it on paper, but it’s going to be another wild and funny ride, and that’s why “The Great” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

SEE Experts slugfest: Surveying the chaotic limited series Emmy field, now with ‘Mrs. Davis’

However, if extravagant period costuming and historical jokes aren’t your cup of vodka, other awards contenders to watch include:

Succession ”: There are only three episodes left before we’re forced against our will to say goodbye to Jesse Armstrong ’s creative masterpiece. It will be hard to follow Tom (Best Drama Supporting Actor winner Matthew Macfadyen ) and Shiv’s (two-time nominee Sarah Snook ) massive balcony blowout from last week, but Sunday’s election-themed episode is supposedly the most shocking episode yet. The episode airs at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max.

Queer Eye ”: If you’re looking for something a little less dramatic and a little more honest, Netflix ’s favorite feel-good reality show is back for its seventh season (no, that’s not a typo). The five-time winner of the Emmy Award for Best Structured Reality Program is headed to New Orleans this season as the Fab Five seeks to transform the lives of those who need a fresh start (and hopefully pick up a sixth consecutive Emmy along the way).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”: Speaking of Emmy favorites, RuPaul (winner of seven Emmys for Best Reality Host thus far for the flagship “Drag Race”) is back for an eighth season of fierce competition, only this time there are two ways for returning Queens to win. After competing in the so-called Fame Games, one person will be crowned by RuPaul, while the audience will vote on another. The season premiere is now streaming on Paramount+.

