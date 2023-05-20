What to watch this weekend May 19, 2023: TV awards contenders

We’re fast approaching the end of the Emmy eligibility window, which means there are few new shows of note and many ongoing series angling for our attention as they make their final turns and head down the homestretch.

Sunday marks the penultimate episode of HBO’s “Succession,” and while it’s hard to believe the two-time Emmy winner for Best Drama Series could manage to top itself after already delivering Logan’s (Brian Cox) death, Roman’s (Kieran Culkin) dramatic mountaintop confrontation, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) balcony blowout and the Great Wasabi and Lemon LaCroix Incident of 2023, “Church and State” (airing at 9/8c on HBO and HBO Max) just might do it.

Emotions are running high at Logan’s funeral, especially in the wake of the revelation that Shiv has been lying to her brothers and working with Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). And when you couple the fresh, stinging wounds of betrayal with lingering family trauma and a spiraling Roman set to deliver the eulogy, it’s possible that we’re staring down future Emmy-nominated and -winning performances. That’s why “Succession” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

However, plenty of other shows are also barreling toward their own finish lines. Other awards contenders to watch include:

Barry ”: Like “Succession,” the dark and twisted HBO comedy is nearing the end of its run, and it’s making a strong push to try to unseat Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” to take home the Emmy for Best Comedy Series. In “a nice meal,” the final pieces of the puzzle begin to slot together as Barry ( Bill Hader ), Sally ( Sarah Goldberg ) and Cousineau ( Henry Winkler ) face the consequences of their actions. But it’s NoHo Hank ( Anthony Carrigan ) and his feud with Fuches ( Stephen Root ) that runs away with the show. The episode drops at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max.

Yellowjackets ”: The one-week hiatus earlier this month means that Showtime’s contender for Best Drama Series is now on the same schedule as “Succession” and “Barry,” and the penultimate episode of Season 2 sets the table for one hell of a finale. Tensions rise as secrets are spilled at Lottie’s ( Simone Kessell ) wellness retreat in the present, but with a title as ominous as “It Chooses,” the episode promises (or should we say threatens?) that the wilderness might just have plans for someone in the past. The episode is streaming now, but you can catch it Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime.

Angel City ”: If you’re not hooked on any of the above, here’s a new program for you. HBO’s three-part docuseries takes viewers behind the scenes of the inaugural season of Angel City FC, a Los Angeles-based, female-founded football club that competes in the National Women’s Soccer League. Digging into the difficulties faced by both the team’s female-majority ownership (including Natalie Portman ) and the players, from securing investors to winning games and bringing in fans, the doc aims to highlight systemic issues in women’s soccer (but also women’s sports in general) while hopefully trying to find solutions to fix them. So if you’re feeling burned by “Ted Lasso” or simply looking to keep cannibalism out of your sports-related media, you might just find what you’re looking for here. All three episodes are now streaming on HBO Max.

