What to watch this weekend May 26, 2023: TV awards contenders

It’s the end of the TV world as we know it. This Memorial Day weekend marks not only the final weekend of this Emmy season, but a trio of well-earned series finales as well.

First up is “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is looking to return to the top after snagging the Emmy for Best Comedy Series (among other awards) for its first season in 2018. The fifth and final season saw Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) working as a writer on the Johnny Carson-esque late night series “The Gordon Ford Show.” In the comedy’s swan song, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, she swings for the fences after Ford (Reid Scott) invites her on the show. Midge’s ambitious final set might just be what it takes to launch Brosnahan — who has earned a Best Comedy Actress nomination for each of the four previous seasons, winning in 2018 — back to the top of the Emmy conversation. That’s why it’s the awards contender to watch this weekend.

But once you’ve gotten your “Maisel” fill, there are a few other awards contenders to keep you occupied. They include:

Succession ”: The frontrunner for Best Drama Series is closing out its fantastic run with an 88-minute series finale that promises to be unforgettable as Kendall ( Jeremy Strong ) and Roman ( Kieran Culkin ) try their best to hold onto the company their late father built, while Shiv ( Sarah Snook ) seeks to become CEO under Matsson ( Alexander Skarsgard ). That doesn’t actually sound all that thrilling on paper, but it’s all about execution when it comes to this show. So buckle up and get ready to send some cool tweets when it all goes down Sunday at 9/8c on HBO and Max (formerly known as HBO Max).

Barry ”: Immediately following “Succession,” HBO’s Best Comedy Series hopeful will embark on its own series finale at 10:30/9:30c on HBO and Max. There’s no telling how this show, which expertly balances pitch-perfect comedy with emotional devastation, will end now that Hank ( Anthony Carrigan ) has kidnapped Sally ( Sarah Goldberg ) and John ( Zachary Golinger ) and is forcing Barry ( Bill Hader ) to meet. But it’s a showdown that’s been brewing all season, and you won’t want to miss it.

American Born Chinese ”: It’s not all about endings this weekend. This coming-of-age series, which debuted May 24 on Disney+, is adapted from the graphic novel of the same name and reunites recent Oscar winners Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh in an exciting and heartfelt story about a high schooler ( Ben Wang ) who finds himself caught up in a battle between Chinese mythological gods. All eight episodes are now streaming.

