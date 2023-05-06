What to watch this weekend May 5, 2023: TV awards contenders

There is nothing “other” about HBO Max’s “The Other Two.”

The acclaimed comedy returned for its third season with two new episodes on May 4, wasting no time in reminding viewers and voters why it should be in the running for Best Comedy Series. The showbiz satire, which was created, written, directed and executive-produced by former “Saturday Night Live” writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, picks up in a post-pandemic world with self-obsessed siblings Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) having found success (or something close to it if you squint) as an actor and a manager, respectively. But although they have escaped the shadow of their younger brother Chase (Case Walker), neither can get out of their own way long enough to make real progress. With excellent supporting performances from Molly Shannon and Josh Segarra (the MVP of every show he appears in), “The Other Two” is the awards contender to watch this weekend.

And if you’re looking for something else to watch afterward, other (heh) awards contenders to watch include:

Queen Charlotte : A Bridgerton Story”: Netflix is betting big on this “Bridgerton” spin-off, which follows a young version of the hit series’ royal leader and could bring in multiple Emmy noms in the craft races (and possibly elsewhere). The six-episode drama from showrunner Shonda Rhimes and frequent collaborators Tom Verica and Betsy Beers tells the story of Charlotte’s rise to power, detailing how her marriage to King George ( Corey Mylchreest ) led to a societal shift. India Amarteifio portrays the young queen, while Golda Rosheuvel , who embodies the character in the main Regency Era romance, also appears. The entire first season is now streaming.

Barry ”: The other comedy from a Warner Bros. Discovery brand with a razor-sharp take on the entertainment industry, “Barry” continues its hilarious but measured march toward its big Hollywood ending. Picking up in the aftermath of last week’s episode-ending time jump, the half-hour reveals the new lives of Barry ( Bill Hader ) and Sally ( Sarah Goldberg ) as they remain in hiding with their son, who just wants to learn to play baseball, much to Barry’s irritation. The episode drops at 10/9c on HBO and HBO Max

Sophie Nélisse) in labor (we finally learn what happened to the baby), while a challenging reunion is on the horizon for the adults. This probably means nothing at all. Definitely not important. Definitely won’t lead to drama. The episode is streaming now if you want to find out what happens, but if you want to wait and watch it the old-fashioned way, it airs Sunday at 9/8c on Yellowjackets ”: The potential Best Drama Series nominee is back with a new episode this week after taking a mini-vacation to hopefully go to therapy (how else do you explain a random break at a time like this?). “Qui,” which promises to be decently bloody, finds teen Shauna () in labor (we finally learn what happened to the baby), while a challenging reunion is on the horizon for the adults. This probably means nothing at all. Definitely not important. Definitely won’t lead to drama. The episode is streaming now if you want to find out what happens, but if you want to wait and watch it the old-fashioned way, it airs Sunday at 9/8c on Showtime

