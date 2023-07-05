Can actors from ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ finally break through at the Emmys?

Over the course of its first three seasons, “What We Do in the Shadows” racked up 17 Emmy nominations including two for Best Comedy Series (2020, 2022) and a remarkable five for Best Comedy Writing. And it finally won its first Emmy in 2022 for its fantasy/sci-fi costumes. But despite that success, one group keeps giving the show the cold shoulder: the actors branch. Will this be the year the supernatural series finally gets its due in performance categories?

As of this writing the show’s best bet looks like Matt Berry, who plays 300-year-old vampire Laszlo Cravensworth. Having recently earned a BAFTA nom for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Program, he ranks among the top 10 contenders in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. He’s followed in that race by co-star Kayvan Novak as 700-year-old Nandor the Relentless; he’s in 15th place. It may be even harder for them to break through with only five available Best Comedy Actor slots this year. The same is true for Best Comedy Actress, where Natasia Demetriou is 12th for playing 500-year-old Nadja of Antipaxos.

Compare that to the Critics Choice Awards, though, where all of the principal cast members have been nominated. Berry was nominated in 2021 and 2023. Novak contended in 2022. Demetriou made the cut in 2021. Supporting actor Harvey Guillen was nominated in 2021 and 2022, and Mark Proksch got a nom in 2021. But if the Emmy acting drought continues, at least “Shadows” will be in good company. Other shows that were popular with the TV academy struggled in acting races. For instance, “Silicon Valley” received five straight nominations for Best Comedy Series but only ever received one acting bid, for series lead Thomas Middleditch.

But it’s not too late for “Shadows,” which premieres its fifth season on July 13. It could yet be recognized for its performances.

