Savvy strategy: ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ new season to debut during Emmy voting

“What We Do in the Shadows” is in the hunt for its third Best Comedy Series bid with its fourth season — but the show may be in for a timely boost as its fifth season will be premiering during the winners’ round of voting after this year’s Emmy nominations have been announced.

“What We Do in the Shadows,” adapted from Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi‘s 2014 film of the same name, follows four vampire roommates living together in Staten Island: Matt Berry‘s Laszlo, Natasia Demetriou‘s Nadja, Kayvan Novak‘s Nandor, and Mark Proksch‘s Colin Robinson. Season four reached new heights, garnering a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show will be hoping that this will help it on its way to an aforementioned Best Comedy Series bid.

This FX hit sits outside of our predicted eight nominees, however: “Wednesday,” “Poker Face,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Bear,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “Ted Lasso.” If the show manages to sneak into the line-up, however — and it does have a healthy Emmys history to prove that it’s very well-liked by voters — then it could be in for a helping hand due to the fact that season five premieres in the winners’ round of voting.

Season five will premiere on July 13. That is the day after this year’s Emmy nominations are announced, so even the pre-premiere marketing and buzz around the show may be able to help it land some more nominations (nomination voting closes on June 26). If it does land some nominations, the show will be in the mix for the winners’ round of voting, which begins on August 17 and ends on August 28. This means that the season will still be airing during these phases, which may just give the show a massive boost. There have been a slew of shows previously that have had new seasons air during voting rounds and they went on to benefit from this.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” started airing its third season as nominations voting was being carried out in 2019. The premiere aired on June 5. The show’s second season was competing at the Emmys that year and went on to over-perform due to the academy’s hanging episode rule back then. The final three episodes of season two were eligible for that year’s Emmys but for individual achievements only. It went on to reap 11 nominations in total, including bids for writing and directing and drama guest acting victories for both Bradley Whitford and Cherry Jones. In fact, it got essentially into every category it was eligible for, barring the lead and supporting acting categories and Best Drama Series.

Meanwhile, “Pose” season two premiered on June 11 that same year while its first season was up for Emmys. Again, the show went on to perform well and scored six nominations in total, including a bid for Best Drama Series and a win for Billy Porter for Best Drama Actor. And season three of “True Blood” premiered on June 13 in 2010 while its second season was in the mix for Emmy nominations. It went on to earn a Best Drama Series bid.

“What We Do in the Shadows” season five isn’t premiering during nomination voting, however, so it won’t reap the benefits of being on screen while voters decide which shows to nominate. But if the vampire comedy does get nominated, those nominees’ chances of winning are increased dramatically due to the show airing during the winners’ voting. It keeps the show fresh in the mind of voters and reminds them how good the show actually is.

It may also helpfully confuse some voters — they may think they’re voting for the season five performance but really it’s the season four work they are rewarding. It very much plays into the hands of “What We Do in the Shadows,” which has proven that Emmy voters like it. It’s been nominated for 17 Emmys so far, including two bids for Best Comedy Series. It lost to “Schitt’s Creek” in 2020 and then, in 2022, fell to “Ted Lasso.” It won in 2022 for Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes.

