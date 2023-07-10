Watch the live Gold Derby TV Awards nominations announcement: Tuesday, July 11, at 12:00 p.m. ET; 9:00 a.m. PT

Will “Succession” succeed? Will “Only Murders in the Building” slay? Will “The Crown” reign? Find out on Tuesday, July 11, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET when we announce the nominees for the 20th Annual Gold Derby TV Awards honoring the best achievements of the 2022-2023 television season. Bookmark this page and come back to watch the announcement above live as it’s happening.

More than 1,200 registered Gold Derby users, representing the savviest TV watchers on the web, voted in 30 categories from Best Drama Series to Best Competition Program. Our awards follow the same eligibility period as the Emmys (June 2022 through May 2023) as well as the same category placements, with a few exceptions. Instead of writing and directing races for comedies and dramas, we award the Best Comedy Episode and Best Drama Episode of the year. We also present Ensemble of the Year, Breakthrough Performer of the Year, and overall Performer of the Year prizes that the Emmys don’t give out.

In our early years the Gold Derby TV Awards were decided via secret ballot in our forums. Eventually voting moved to our predictions center where a preferential ballot decides the nominees. Our users ranked their three favorite candidates in each category (except for Best Drama and Best Comedy where they were able to select four programs) with their top choice getting the most points. The highest-scoring programs and performers at the end of voting are our official nominees.

Winners are then decided by a plurality vote in which users select one nominee from each category as their favorite. The nominee with the most votes wins. Simple as that. Voting for this year’s winners will start as soon as nominations are announced on July 11. The deadline for getting your votes in is July 28, but remember that you can keep editing your ballot as often as you like if you change your mind or as you catch up on more shows. No one’s votes are final until voting closes, so jump in as soon as the nominations announcement is complete to let us know who your favorites are.

