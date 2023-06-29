When are the Grammys? Academy announces key dates for 2024 ceremony

There are still a couple of months left in the eligibility period, but the Grammys have already announced key dates for their 66th annual ceremony in 2024. Nominations will be announced later this year on November 10. Then the awards themselves are scheduled for next winter on February 4, 2024. See the full calendar of dates below.

Oct. 1, 2022 – Sept. 15, 2023

Product Eligibility Period

July 17, 2023 – Aug. 31, 2023

Online Entry Period

Oct. 11, 2023 – Oct. 20, 2023

First Round Voting

Nov. 10, 2023

Nominees Announced for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Dec. 14, 2023 – Jan. 4, 2024

Final Round Voting

Feb. 4, 2024

66th Annual Grammy Awards

The date of the next awards is consistent with the broadcast from earlier this year, which took place on February 5. So no big changes there. But there have been some big changes announced for the awards themselves. Two categories — Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical — were moved to the general field, giving all members of the recording academy the opportunity to vote for them. Additionally, three new categories have been added to the lineup: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording.

The number of general field nominees is getting a bit of a trim. In the Big Four categories — Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist — there will now be eight nominees instead of 10. Back in 2019, the number of Grammy nominees in those top categories was originally raised from five to eight. Then for the 2022 and 2023 awards there were 10 nominees in those races. Now they’re contracting back to their previous size. And for Album of the Year, featured artists, songwriters, producers, engineers, and mixers must contribute to at least 20% of an album’s full runtime to qualify for the nomination.

Will you be watching the Grammys when they air next February?

PREDICTthe Grammy nominations now

