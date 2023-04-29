Daytime Emmys flashback: The awards started with wins for ‘The Doctors,’ Elizabeth Hubbard and Macdonald Carey

In the 1950s daytime programming became extremely popular, with game shows and soap operas becoming a staple in American households. Although the Emmy Awards had been established in 1949, the categories were limited for the first few years, and performers from all genres, and from both daytime and nighttime programs, were lumped together in one or two acting categories, with daytime performers usually left out.

In 1962 Mary Stuart became the only soap opera actress nominated for a Primetime Emmy, for her role as Joanne Gardner on “Search for Tomorrow.” In 1968 a category for Best Achievement in Daytime Programming was attempted, but judges decided that no one was deserving. Outraged pioneers of the genre, such as writer Agnes Nixon and “General Hospital” star John Beradino, lobbied for recognition of daytime television. In 1972 the first Emmy Awards specifically honoring daytime programming were bestowed to “The Doctors” for Best Daytime Drama and to Mary Fickett (Ruth Martin, “All My Children”) for Best Daytime Drama Performance.

Then daytime programming finally received its due with the first Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, which was held on the afternoon of May 28, 1974; it’s the only time the Daytime and Primetime ceremonies aired the same day. Barbara Walters and Peter Marshall hosted, with categories that celebrated the best in daytime drama, game shows, children’s programming and daytime talk shows.

“The Doctors” was once again named the Best Daytime Drama, beating out two soaps that would become among the most popular and long-lasting, “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital.” “GH” also earned two spots in the Best Actor category, for John Beradino and Peter Hansen, for their respective roles as Dr. Steve Hardy and Lee Baldwin. But another daytime legend won, Macdonald Carey for his portrayal of Dr. Tom Horton on “Days.”

For Best Actress, Fickett, the 1972 performance winner, was again considered for her role on “All My Children,” as was former Primetime nominee Stuart (again for “Search for Tomorrow”). Rachel Ames (Audrey Hardy, “General Hospital”) also received a nomination. But the winner was Elizabeth Hubbard, for her portrayal of Dr. Althea Davis on “The Doctors.” Hubbard would become better known for her role as Lucinda Walsh on “As the World Turns” from 1984-2010, for which she received nine Daytime Emmy nominations; she most recently earned a bid for Best Lead Actress in a Digital Daytime Drama for “Anacostia” in 2016. This grande dame of daytime television passed away on April 8, 2023, at the age of 89.

Other winners at the inaugural ceremony included “Password” for Best Game Show; “Zoom” for Best Children’s Series; Dinah Shore (“Dinah’s Place”) for Best Host of a Talk, Service or Variety Program; and Peter Marshall (“Hollywood Squares”), who won his first of four statues for Best Game Show Host.

The first televised American daytime serial debuted in 1949, and approximately 50 soap operas have aired on the big three networks since. At 60-years-old “General Hospital” is the longest-running soap opera still airing, and holds the record for most Best Drama wins at 15. That program also holds the record for most Best Actor wins, with Anthony Geary alone winning eight for his role as Luke Spencer. ABC soaps also hold the records for most Best Actress wins, with six for Erika Slezak for her role as Victoria Lord on “One Life to Live,” and for most nominations in that category, with Susan Lucci earning 21 bids for her role as Erica Kane on “All My Children.” She finally — famously — won on her 19th nomination.

This year the Daytime Emmys celebrate their 50th anniversary with a telecast scheduled for June 16, 2023, on CBS.

