HBO finally announces premiere date for ‘White House Plumbers’: Watch the new trailer

HBO has finally revealed its release plans for the limited series “White House Plumbers.” The five-episode show created, written, and executive produced by showrunners Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck and directed by David Mandel (all Emmy winners for “Veep”) will debut on May 1.

Watch the show’s energetic new trailer below.

Here’s the logline from an HBO press release:

WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS takes the audience behind-the-scenes of the Watergate scandal as Nixon’s political saboteurs, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally topple the presidency they were zealously trying to protect… and their families along with it. Chronicling actions on the ground, this satirical drama begins in 1971 when the White House hires Hunt and Liddy, former CIA and FBI, respectively, to investigate the Pentagon Papers leak. After failing upward, the unlikely pair lands on the Committee to Re-Elect the President, plotting several unbelievable covert ops – including bugging the Democratic National Committee offices at the Watergate complex. Proving that history can sometimes be stranger than fiction, WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS sheds light on the lesser-known series of events that led to one of America’s greatest political crimes.

In addition to Harrelson and Theroux, the show also stars Lena Headey, Judy Greer, Ike Barinholtz, Kieran Shipka, Domhnall Gleeson, Toby Huss, Kathleen Turner, and F. Murray Abraham. “White House Plumbers” is one of several HBO projects expected to perform well at the 2023 Emmy Awards in September, joining an acclaimed list of dramas and comedies such as reigning Best Drama Series winner “Succession,” plus “The White Lotus” (which moves from the limited series category to drama for 2023), “Barry,” newcomers “The Last of Us” and “House of the Dragon.” (There’s also the HBO Max limited series “Love and Death.”) In the current Gold Derby combined odds (as of March 30), “White House Plumbers” is predicted to land among the Limited Series nominees, with Harrelson and Headey expected to land nominations as well.

“White House Plumbers” debuts on May 1.

