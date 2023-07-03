Will ‘White Lotus’ get as many Emmy acting nominations as last year? 8 is the number to beat

“The White Lotus” was a juggernaut at the 2022 Emmys, winning 10 times out of 20 nominations, including a victory for Best Limited Series. Among its other plaudits were two acting wins (for Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge) from eight nominations, a number that was especially impressive since the show submitted all of its actors into the two supporting categories. But carrying over Coolidge’s character into season two means that the show will be competing in drama series categories this year. Will it earn just as many nominations in this new field?

“The White Lotus” has submitted 15 cast members for consideration, and once again it placed most of them into supporting races, all except Jon Gries who’s entered into Best Drama Guest Actor. Last year the show got a remarkable five women into Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress, but this year we’re only predicting three for Best Drama Supporting Actress: Coolidge (who’s the front-runner to win again with 4/1 odds), Aubrey Plaza (ranked fourth with 15/2 odds), and Meghann Fahy (ranked seventh with 12/1 odds). They’re followed by Sabrina Impacciatore (12th place), Haley Lu Richardson (20th place), Simona Tabasco (21st place), and Beatrice Granno (22nd place).

As for the men, “Lotus” received three noms for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor, but we’re only betting on one nomination this year for Best Drama Supporting Actor: Oscar champ F. Murray Abraham, ranked third with 17/2 odds. Might we be underestimating the fellas? Tom Hollander, a well-known, BAFTA-winning character actor, is down in 11th place. And Michael Imperioli, whom the Emmys previously awarded for his role on “The Sopranos,” is in 13th place. Then there are Will Sharpe (14th place), Theo James (18th place), Adam DiMarco (41st place), and Leo Woodall (61st place).

The big question for “The White Lotus,” of course, is how much or how little space will be left after “Succession’s” acting nominations are tallied up. The two shows weren’t going head-to-head last year when both had massive acting windfalls. Now that they’re both classified as drama series it’s a zero sum game: more noms for one show could mean fewer for the other. Or perhaps both shows will be so dominant that all other dramas will be left fighting for scraps. We’ll find out one way or the other on July 12 when nominations are announced.

PREDICTthe 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

