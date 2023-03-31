Who should host the 2023 Emmys on Fox: ‘Only Murders’ trio, Angela Bassett … ? [POLL]

Mark your calendars for September 18, as that’s when the 2023 Emmys will air on Fox, continuing the tradition of switching regularly between the Big Four networks (NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox). A master of ceremonies has yet to be named, so now’s the perfect time to predict who might be tapped to host by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Remember, someone will undoubtedly be chosen from within the Fox/Disney family, which means folks like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers will not be options. Who should host the 2023 Emmys? Vote in our poll below.

The last time Fox aired the Emmy broadcast was in 2019, when the “no host” trend was still sweeping through many awards shows. Prior to that, in 2015, Andy Samberg of Fox’s own “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” emceed the ceremony. It’s a possibility that Samberg could be asked to return to the Emmy stage in 2023, particularly as he’s coming off voicing Dale in Disney’s “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” which won Best TV Movie last year.

Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which is produced by 20th Television, stars a trio of A-listers that would be absolute perfect for the Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Recently, the two males co-hosted “Saturday Night Live” together to great acclaim, but Gomez should have joined them on that stage. Perhaps the Emmys can rectify that decision by having all three host as a group.

Angela Bassett “did the thing” this awards season by winning at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and she came close to clutching that Oscar. But don’t forget, Bassett’s day job is actually as field sergeant Athena Grant on “9-1-1,” Fox’s procedural from uber-producer Ryan Murphy. The popular show films right here in Los Angeles, which is just a hop, skip and jump away from the Microsoft Theater.

Another person who calls Fox home is Will Arnett, the host and producer of reality competition show “LEGO Masters.” The funnyman’s big break in the industry was as Gob Bluth in the Fox series “Arrested Development,” for which he received a 2006 Emmy nomination.

Is anyone having a better year than “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge? After breaking the internet for her hilarious 2022 Emmy speech in which she shimmied along to the play-off music and declared her lavender bath made her “swell up inside [her] dress,” she went on to win the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG Awards for playing fan-favorite socialite Tanya McQuoid. Who wouldn’t want to see Coolidge on that Emmy stage for the full three hours?

Chris Rock is still the talk of Hollywood after being slapped by Will Smith at the 2022 Oscars. The stand-up comedian and former “SNL” star has hosted the Oscars twice (2005 and 2016), but has yet to emcee the Emmy Awards. Now would be the perfect time, particularly as he’s expected to be a nominee this year for his live Netflix special “Selective Outrage.”

Back in the “Glee” days, Jane Lynch emceed the Emmys for Fox in 2011. And she remains the last female solo host to this day. Lynch is a five-time Emmy winner who currently recurs on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” as Steve Martin’s stunt double (truly hilarious), in addition to her various other projects including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Party Down” and “Weakest Link.”

Ryan Seacrest served as the Emmy ringleader two times, first as a solo gig (2007 on Fox) and later alongside his fellow reality host nominees Tom Bergeron, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Jeff Probst (2008 on ABC). The multi-hyphenate is still going strong on “American Idol” after 21 seasons, and the show is currently airing on the Disney-owned ABC network.

The reigning hosts of the Oscars (Jimmy Kimmel) and the Grammys (Trevor Noah) make our list of potential options for the TV academy to choose from. There’s also the hilarious duo of Quinta Brunson and Janelle James of “Abbott Elementary” fame, “History of the World” scene-stealer Wanda Sykes, and “Life & Beth” comedian Amy Schumer.

