Who should ‘The White Lotus’ cast for Season 3 in Thailand? Our forum posters are only too happy to lend a helping hand

Within a few days of the announcement last week that creator-writer-producer Mike White had settled on Thailand for Season 3 of “The White Lotus” in terms of both setting and shooting locale, the forum posters on Gold Derby were asked by poster Carlo for their casting wish list. And they did not disappoint, as the following makes clear.

Poster Couverture got things started by posting a picture of Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh posing together at an event accompanied by the caption, “We will be waiting.” Oh well. It’s OK to dream, right? Aziz Sliti went next by suggesting Ben Barnes and Lizzy Caplan before later going all “Succession” by adding, “Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin as a couple is too good to be true.” Lil Tony is looking at Daniel Craig as a contender, while smurty11 is looking for the third season to cast Oh, Allison Williams, Michael Shannon, Patricia Clarkson, Ellen Burstyn. Jodie Turner Smith and Daniel Dae Kim.

Several posters, including Mood, looked to connect Asian and Asian American performers with the Asian backdrop. That included numerous mentions of Hong Chau of “The Menu” and “The Whale” fame, while Owl-Always-watching suggested, “Dolly De Leon as the manager.” Meanwhile, wolfali just decided to go and cast the entire season: “Shohreh Aghdashloo, Madchen Amick, Adam Brody, Hong Chau, Camille Cottin, Hugh Dancy, Jay Ellis, Leila Farzad, Peri Gilpin, Rachel Griffiths, Cush Jumbo, Jemima Kirke, Rose Matafeo, Amber Midthunder, Miranda Richardson and Molly Shannon (as her character from season one.”

“I think Dianna Agron would be a perfect fit for Mike White’s world, especially after seeing her in ‘Shiva Baby’,” declared poster Jays. “Other names I’d like to see that I think are somewhat realistic: Catherine O’Hara, Patrick Wilson, Kaitlyn Dever, Leslie Mann.”

There were votes for Jennifer Aniston, Alexander Skarsgard, Stephanie Hsu, Linda Cardellini, Laura Linney, Ann Dowd, Busy Phillips, the return of Connie Britton, Sarah Paulson, Diane Lane, Archie Punjabi, Alfre Woodard, Jeremy Pope, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Gere, Naveen Andrews, Angela Bassett, Adrien Brody and Laverne Cox. Poster Victor noted, “I would love Lucy Liu on this,” while forwardswill declared, “I think Lisa Kudrow is pretty much the best person I can think of who could fill the Coolidge-shaped hole in the show. Debra Messing would be great as well. A lowkey Gwyneth Paltrow would kill it.”

In terms of specifically replacing the Emmy-winning Jennifer Coolidge – whose (SPOILER ALERT) Tanya McQuoid was killed off at the end of Season 2 – poster Lil Tony thinks “White Lotus” has to find a way to bring Tanya back from the dead. “(She) should return with a back story,” he said. “I don’t think I can bear a ‘White Lotus’ show without Tanya.”

Poster alittle03 supplied a lengthy wish list that features Steven McKinley Henderson, Jenjira Pongpas (as the hotel manager), James Marsden, Tony Jaa, Rose Byrne, Stanley Tucci, Brenda Song, Charlie Day, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Tilly and Chita Rivera. Then there was the list from poster Heptapod, which ran as follows: Parker Posey, Parker Posey, Parker Posey, Parker Posey, Parker Posey. Then there was this from vinny in support of Gwyneth Paltrow: “(Her) doing ‘White Lotus’ would not shock me. Honestly she could be the huge name in the cast.” And this from puck05:”I feel like Jane Levy would be a great addition, while Blaize says the same about Leighton Meester and sza about Selena Gomez.

Other votes came in for Chloe Sevigny (“Chloe Sevigny would eat!” declared Chloe Sevigny stan <3), Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan), another Parker Posey vote from Benjamonster86 (“Parker Posey reading Mike White lines would be heaven on earth”) and – from fastlane – Neve Campbell, Denise Richards and Matt Dillon. Then vinny added, “Cannot believe I didn’t think of this before. Aubrey Plaza (could be on again this season) and maybe she could convince Rob Lowe to sign on.”

Finally, scattered votes came in for Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Maya Rudolph, Regina Hall, Matthew Macfadyen, Yunjin Kim and Alexis Bledel.

Meanwhile, poster Blaize believes he or she has solved the mystery of where the Season 3 production will be filmed. “The Amanpuri Luxury Resort in Phuket (Thailand) appears to be closed the months of June, July and August. This probably indicates the filming location and schedule.” Indeed, those summer months are blocked out as unavailable on the Amanpuri website. It would also certainly seem to fit the bill of the pricey luxury the series demands. A one-night stay costs $890 during low season, while during peak season, a nine-bedroom villa will set you back $25,520 nightly. That, as they say, will make the production budget rise rather dramatically.

