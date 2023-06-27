Who will play Superman for James Gunn? Screen tests reveal possible Clark Kent, Lois Lane pairings

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s more trade reporting about the quest for the next onscreen Superman.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed a little bit more about the casting process for James Gunn’s upcoming “Superman: Legacy” film, his first major project as the co-boss of DC Films.

According to the trade, screen tests between actors and actresses on the list to play, respectively, Clark Kent and intrepid reporter Lois Lane have occurred with three distinct pairings. One test, the trade reported, had Nicholas Hoult as Clark and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois; in another, David Corenswet was matched with Emma Mackey. The final group featured Tom Brittney and Phoebe Dynevor. Of note: A second day of tests with the three men dressed in the Superman costume also took place. During those screen tests, only Mackey as Lois was present. (Whether this means Mackey, who broke out on the Netflix series “Sex Education,” is the leader in the clubhouse to play Lois Lane is not known.)

Gunn has remained relatively tight-lipped about the specifics of the Superman casting process but he did offer a bit of what he was looking for from the eventual choice in an interview with Variety back in April.

“The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he’s also an alien,” Gunn told Variety. “It’s gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug.”

“Superman: Legacy” is scheduled to debut in 2025 but for DC fans and Warner Bros., the release probably can’t come soon enough. Audiences have rejected recent offerings from DC Comics, including this month’s “The Flash” which flopped despite actually being pretty good. Both Gunn and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav praised the film as an unparalleled achievement in the genre, and while it didn’t necessarily hit those heights in a world where “The Dark Knight” and “Black Panther” still exist, the Andy Muschietti film certainly succeeded on its own merits. But it also stands as one of the last DC films tied to the franchise launched by Zack Snyder. Gunn and Peter Safran will get to take full ownership of the output after two more films that were shepherded by the prior regime: August’s “Blue Beetle” and December’s “Aquaman” sequel. By then, we should know who is playing the Man of Steel.

