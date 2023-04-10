Who will take over for Logan on ‘Succession’? [Poll]

The following post contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 4, Episode 3, “Connor’s Wedding”

The king is dead.

On Sunday’s episode of “Succession,” Logan Roy (Brian Cox) – the Waystar Royco boss and the show’s proverbial sun around which all the characters orbit – unexpectedly died, leaving a massive void the remaining living characters will seek to fill before the Emmy Award-winning drama signs off for good.

“You know, there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year when announcing the fourth season of “Succession” would be its last. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

With the idea that Logan’s death had to happen on the show – indeed it has been teased since the very first episode – the next question is simple: What happens next? During Sunday’s hour, written by Armstrong and directed by series veteran Mark Mylod, viewers were afforded an initial glimpse of what might occur, as Logan’s estranged children – Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) – grappled with both their messy emotions and Logan’s long-time business associates (including Gerri played by J. Smith-Cameron) who seemed keen on making a power grab for the media conglomerate. Then there are other key players in the Roy family orbit, like Tom (Matthew Macfadyen), Shiv’s estranged husband and former Logan devotee, and Greg (Nicholas Braun), the ne’er-do-well cousin who always seems to weasel his way into good fortune. Outside of the company, meanwhile, there’s Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard), a tech billionaire who has his sights on Waystar.

As the mid-season “Sucession’ trailer teased, all of these narratives will clash over the final seven episodes. But what do the viewers think will happen? That’s where you come in: vote below to let us know who you’d want to see take over for Logan in the wake of his death.

