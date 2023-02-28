‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ episode finale recap: Which act was named ‘AGT All-Stars Champion’?

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” concluded Monday night with the “Finale Results” that determined which of the season’s 60 all-star acts from across global AGT franchises became “All-Stars Champion.” Last week, the 11 finalists performed for the final time, hoping to be selected by the superfans as the winner. Tonight, they returned to the stage to hear the results and to perform in a finale celebration alongside each other and a star-studded lineup of guests.

In this new spin-off series, former “Got Talent” contestants competed in a six-week audition showdown to determine which acts would advance this final stage of the competition. Five of the acts advanced as Golden Buzzer picks from the judges and the other six were chosen by a select group of superfans from across the country. The 11 finalist acts were Aidan Bryant, Aidan McCann, Ana-Maria Mărgean, Avery Dixon, Bello Sisters, Detroit Youth Choir, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Mike E. Winfield, Power Duo, and Tom Ball.

Longtime series judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Heidi Klum returned to judges’ panel with Terry Crews on stage for hosting duties, but in this last stage of the competition they held no power. The decision of who is named the ultimate champion is all up to the superfans. Read our recap of episode 9 below to find out who they picked as the “All-Star Champion”:

8:13 p.m. – The first special performance featured Aidan Bryant and Bello Sisters in a majestic combined performance on stage with Adam Lambert singing “Chandelier” from his new covers album “High Drama.” It was a treat for Simon to see Adam back on stage in front of him and he was grateful to him for coming to the show.

8:16 p.m. – Though he didn’t make the finale himself, Aneeshwar Kunchala appeared for a special presentation of his red carpet interviews of the judges and finalists.

8:20 p.m. – Finalist Tom Ball took the stage with non-finalist all-star act Voices of Hope Children’s Choir for a rendition of the big Queen song “Who Wants to Live Forever.”

8:28 p.m. – Mashing up two of the finalist acts for a super-charged performance, Kodi Lee sang “Wake Me Up” while Light Balance Kids delivered a laser light show around him.

8:38 p.m. – Setting his sights on a backup plan in case he doesn’t become the first comic to win “AGT,” Mike E. Winfield did his best to prepare to wrestle hosting duties away from Terry in a hilarious pre-taped skit. At the end of it, he got to introduce to the stage finalist Ana-Maria Mărgean to perform ventriloquism alongside her idol Terry Fator.

8:53 pm. – To celebrate his place as a finalist, saxophonist Avery Dixon got to perform with Babyface on the Bobby Brown track “Every Little Step.”

8:59 p.m. – AGT season 5 alum Lindsey Stirling returned to the stage to provide the violin music to a performance by finalist dancers Power Duo.

9:07 p.m. – Detroit Youth Choir joined rock band Weezer for their song “Beverly Hills” after the band opened on their own with “What Happens After You?”

9:17 p.m. – The last finalist to take the stage was Aidan McCann who joined AGT season 9 winner Mat Franco for a shared magic presentation.

9:23 p.m. – Before getting to the results, Terry showed each of the finalist acts footage of their very first AGT audition, including those that earned Golden Buzzers for them. It was a nice moment to see the artists reflect on how far they’ve come over the years.

9:27 p.m. – The first set of results Terry announced were the names of the five acts that advanced to the Top 5. He kicked it off by bringing Aidan Bryant and Bello Sisters to the front, revealing that Aidan advanced.

9:29 p.m. – Next Terry brought forward Aidan McCann and Power Duo, revealing that the superfans put Aidan in the Top 5.

9:35 p.m. – Next Terry brought forward Avery Dixon and Mike E. Winfield, revealing that it was Avery that moved on.

9:37 p.m. – Next Terry brought forward Detroit Youth Choir and Light Balance Kids, revealing that the fourth Top 5 act was Light Balance Kids.

9:39 p.m. – The last spot in the Top 5 was between Tom Ball, Ana-Maria Mărgean and Kodi Lee. The superfans decided that the one to advance was Ana-Maria.

9:45 p.m. – The act that finished in 5th place based on the superfans vote was Aidan McCann.

9:46 p.m. – The act that finished in 4th place based on the superfans vote was Ana-Maria Mărgean.

9:48 p.m. – The act that finished in 3rd place based on the superfans vote was Light Balance Kids.

9:57 p.m. – Down to Avery Dixon and Aidan Bryant, the superfans vote determined that the “AGT All-Stars Champion” is Aidan Bryant.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions