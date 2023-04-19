Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? April 19 lineup features 3 new performances and juicy new clues [PHOTOS]

TV’s favorite guessing game returns with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the “Champion of the Masked Singer” style competition. Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there was a new twist this season: for the first time ever, panelists had the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the “Ding Dong Keep it On” Bell.

Tonight, Nick Cannon takes a deep dive with the “Supreme Six.” It will feature all-new performances from quarterfinalists California Roll, Macaw and UFO. We’ll also be treated to behind-the-scenes footage and new clues from underdogs Medusa, Gargoyle and Mantis.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is California Roll

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing (or being featured) on Wednesday, April 19:

California Roll

Macaw

UFO

Medusa

Gargoyle

Mantis

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.