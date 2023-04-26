Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? April 26 lineup features 3 ‘Saved by the Bell’ singers [PHOTOS]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer,” the three “Saved by the Bell” singers—Mantis, Gargoyle and Medusa—compete for their spot in the quarter-finals! All three were saved by the new “Ding Dong, Keep It On!” bell, but now two will be unmasked and only one will go on to be named the Group Champion. He or she will then battle it out against the three champions (California Roll, Makaw and UFO) for a spot in the semi-finals!

TV’s favorite guessing game returns with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the “Champion of the Masked Singer” style competition. Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there was a new twist this season: for the first time ever, panelists had the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the “Ding Dong Keep it On” Bell. Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing (or being featured) on Wednesday, April 26:

Medusa

Gargoyle

Mantis

