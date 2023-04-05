Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? April 5 lineup includes 2 all-new characters taking on Doll [PHOTOS]

TV’s favorite guessing game returns with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the “Champion of the Masked Singer” style competition. Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there is a new twist entering the competition this season: for the first time ever, panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the “Ding Dong Keep it On” Bell.

Tonight two all-new contestants enter the competition to take on Doll in “WB Movies Night.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Doll?

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke. Get your popcorn and settle in as “The Masked Singer” celebrates the cinema! The costumed celebrities perform iconic songs from hit Warner Bros. films from their 100 years of movie magic. Who will come out on top? And which famous faces will be revealed?

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, April 5:

Doll

Dandelion

Mantis

