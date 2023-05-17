Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? May 17 lineup for Season 9 finale [PHOTOS]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer,” the final two celebrity contestants will each perform two all-new songs in the season finale episode. Both will be revealed – but only one will take home the Golden Mask trophy and be crowned the Season 9 winner!

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9

TV’s favorite guessing game returned with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the “Champion of the Masked Singer” style competition. Every episode featured sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there was a new twist this season: for the first time ever, panelists had the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the “Ding Dong Keep it On” Bell. Medusa clawed her way back into the competition by defeating Gargoyle and Mantis in the “Ding Dong Keep it On” playoff three weeks ago, UFO in the quarterfinals and California Roll in last week’s semis.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

SEE 71% of ‘The Masked Singer’ fans want Macaw to squawk across the finish line [POLL RESULTS]

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, May 17:

Macaw

Medusa

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.