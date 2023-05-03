Who’s performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ tonight? May 3 lineup features 4 champs in ‘Quarter Finals’ [PHOTOS]

Tonight on “The Masked Singer,” it’s the “Quarter Finals” and the British are coming! Watch the final four compete for a spot in the coveted semi-finals, performing hit songs from artists across the pond. Only one will be unmasked!

TV’s favorite guessing game returns with all-new singers, all-new themed episodes and the “Champion of the Masked Singer” style competition. Every episode features sudden elimination and double unmaskings, but there was a new twist this season: for the first time ever, panelists had the opportunity to save a singer from looming elimination with the “Ding Dong Keep it On” Bell. Medusa clawed her way back into the competition by defeating Gargoyle and Mantis in the “Ding Dong Keep it On” playoff last week.

Play along with host Nick Cannon and celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The Season 9 contestants boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, 6 Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, 4 Golden Globe nominations, 5 medals, 26 books, 2 Tony Award mominations, 5 lifetime achievement awards, 4 stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a combined 95,231,000 records sold.

Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing (or being featured) on Wednesday, May 3:

California Roll

Macaw

Medusa

UFO

