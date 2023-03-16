Why is ‘Succession’ ending with Season 4?

The end is near for the Roy family. The Emmy Award-winning HBO drama “Succession” will conclude its acclaimed run with its upcoming fourth season, which debuts Sunday, March 26.

Creator Jesse Armstrong made the announcement last month in an interview with The New Yorker. “We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it’s the final season,” Armstrong explained about his decision to announce the new batch of episodes would be the show’s last. “But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.’ I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

“Succession” debuted in 2018 on HBO, trumpeted as the latest project by executive producer Adam McKay, who directed the pilot. Early reviews praised the first season, comparing it favorably to McKay’s Oscar-winning film “The Big Short” and other successful HBO programs. “If ‘Succession’ was cut down to a half-hour comedy, it would be an apt successor to HBO’s vicious, outgoing political satire, ‘Veep,’” Indiewire wrote in its initial review. “It’s got the same satiric spirit and vulgar insults, this time applied to Manhattan’s business district, yet the added minutes bring context for its devilish characters.”

But the show quickly established its own tone – and arguably hit a creative stride with its sixth episode, “Which Side Are You On?” That hour, which culminates in the first of many failed coup attempts by Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) against his father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox), is often hailed as the first season’s best episode.

No need to go over what happened next, but for the sake of completion: the show’s second and third seasons won multiple Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series at the 2020 and 2022 ceremonies. Actors Strong and Matthew Macfadyen have won acting awards as did Season 2 guest star Cherry Jones. (Armstrong, meanwhile, has won three Emmy Awards for writing in addition to the two Best Drama Series victories.)

Speaking to The New Yorker, Armstrong explained his decision to end the show with Season 4 was multifaceted. “You know, there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?” Armstrong said.

When he convened the writers at the start of Season 4, Armstrong told the group he thought this might be the end. “We played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks,” he said. “Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference. I went into the writing room for Season 4 sort of saying, ‘I think this is what we’re doing, but let’s also keep it open.’ I like operating the writing room by coming in with a sort of proposition, and then being genuinely open to alternative ways of going. And the decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.’ Because I didn’t want to bullshit them, either.”

According to star and Emmy nominee Nicholas Braun, who plays Cousin Greg on the series, the cast was expecting Season 4 to be the last, but “you don’t believe it till Jesse says it.”

“We’re all pretty bummed,” Braun told Entertainment Tonight about Armstrong’s interview with The New Yorker.

“I was sad as hell [on] my last day,” Braun said back in early March. “I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It’s been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough.”

In a separate interview with GQ, conducted before Armstrong confirmed the news of the show’s end, Strong shared similar feelings. The famously committed actor said leaving Kendall behind would probably require some level of mourning on his part. “It will feel like a death, in a way,” Strong said.

But Braun said fans should expect the show to go out on a high note despite the sad feelings around its departure. “The ending is fire,” he said.

As for his feelings, Armstrong told The New Yorker he felt “conflicted” and “sad.”

“I imagine I’ll be a little bit lonely, and wandering the streets of London in a funk, and wondering, What the fuck did I do?” he said. “I’ll probably be calling you up in about six months asking if people are ready for a reboot.”

“Succession” Season 4 begins Sunday, March 26 on HBO and HBO Max.

