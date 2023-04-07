Ben Affleck explains why Michael Jordan isn’t shown in ‘Air’

Who could believably play the greatest basketball player of all time? In Ben Affleck’s estimation, no one.

Nike’s quest to sign Michael Jordan to an exclusive shoe contract is the main focus of Affleck’s new movie “Air,” but the basketball legend isn’t actually shown in the Amazon release other than via archival footage and a stand-in actor whose face is obscured. As Affleck has explained numerous times during the film’s press tour the decision to make a movie largely about Jordan without Jordan onscreen was intentional.

Speaking at the film’s premiere during the SXSW Film Festival last month, Affleck said viewers’ relationships with Jordan as an athlete were too strong to compromise with any recreation. “There is no way I was ever going to ask an audience to believe that anybody other than Michael Jordan was Michael Jordan,” Affleck said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “Which was also out of my own naked self-interest, frankly, because I knew it would destroy the movie. You will see him [in archival clips] in the movie, but you will see Michael Jordan as he truly is in his authentic masterful genius which exists for all of us to see. It was a deliberate choice. I thought he was too majestic to have anyone impersonate him and – as I told him – ‘You’re too old to play the part.’”

Meanwhile, in a press statement, Affleck reiterated the idea that casting an actor as Jordan would be detrimental to the film.

“Michael Jordan is so famous that I truly felt if we ever saw an actor playing it would be hard to get the audience to suspend their disbelief, because, in my opinion, there’s no convincing anybody that someone who isn’t Michael Jordan is Michael Jordan,” Affleck said in a statement. “We felt a more interesting way to tell the story would be for him to exist in the ether of the movie. To be talked about by everyone but not seen is somewhat analogous to the experience of celebrities and sports stars in modern life, because most people go their whole lives without ever meeting or seeing their favorite sports star or celebrity in person. So we only see Michael in clips and flashes. We don’t ever fully see him in person because to see him in person would be to put his feet on the ground in a way that the movie doesn’t want to do.”

“Air” focuses on Sonny Vaccaro (Matt Damon), the real-life Nike executive who fought to sign Jordan to a shoe contract before he entered the NBA. Affleck plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. While Jordan doesn’t appear, his mother, Deloris Jordan, is a key factor in the film. She’s played by Viola Davis.

As Affleck recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he asked Jordan for input on who should play the basketball star’s mother. Without hesitation, Jordan said Davis. “He was like, ‘That’s my mom.’ He was dead serious. ‘Viola Davis, that’s my mom.’ And that was it. Discussion was over. However it happened, it wasn’t his problem, but it was going to fucking happen. And I was like, ‘OK, Mike.’”

In the end, Affleck beefed up the role of Deloris for Davis, who has three key scenes in the finished film and has already generated awards buzz despite it only being April.

“[She’s] the best actor I’ve ever seen. Honest to God, I always felt that if I was a director one day, and Viola Davis in a movie, that would really be something. That would mean the world to me. And it does,” Affleck said at SXSW.

