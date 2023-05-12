Will BAFTA TV Awards preview Emmys?

The British version of the Emmys is set for Sunday, May 14 with the main ceremony of the BAFTAs taking place in London. While these awards aren’t exactly a, uh, crystal clear crystal ball for the Emmys, they can give some insight into which British shows may make the successful trip across the Atlantic. At the same time, it also gives an insight into which American shows are proving to be the Brits’ particular, uh, cup of tea.

This year’s BAFTA ceremony will take at the Royal Festival Hall and will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. Two shows lead the way in nominations this year, with Ben Whishaw‘s “This is Going to Hurt” and Martin Freeman‘s “The Responder” each receiving six nominations.

Like the Emmys, the BAFTAs split their TV awards into two parts — the main ceremony and an earlier celebration devoted to celebrating the creative arts. The Craft Awards were given out on April 23 and the ceremony boosted the hopes of “This is Going to Hurt.” It won Scripted Casting, Editing (Fiction), and Drama Writing for creator Adam Kay, whose memoir of the same name was the basis of the show that streamed on Hulu.

Also picking up a trio of gongs was “House of the Dragon,” which won for Makeup and Hair Design, Sound (Fiction), and Special, Visual, and Graphic Effects. This HBO hit isn’t up for any awards at this weekend’s main ceremony — it wasn’t even nominated for Best International Show (the nominees in that category were “The Bear,” “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” “Oussekine,” “Pachinko,” “Wednesday,” and “The White Lotus.”)

“This is Going to Hurt” is likely primed for a big night on Sunday. It is nominated for Best Mini Series alongside “A Spy Among Friends,” “Mood,” and “The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe.” Kay’s show is the heavy favorite to win this category. Meanwhile, Whishaw is the favorite to win Best Drama Actor, where he is nominated alongside Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”), Freeman (“The Responder”), Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”), Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”), and Chaske Spencer (“The English”). If Whishaw were to win, it would give him a timely boost in his quest for an Emmy nomination. He is currently just outside of our predicted six nominees for TV Movie/Limited Series Actor. Egerton, his competitor at the BAFTAs, is, however, in our top six for the same category, so might he be able to sneak a BAFTA win over Whishaw here?

Another Emmy hopeful lies in wait in the Drama Series side of things. Sharon Horgan‘s “Bad Sisters” is nominated for Drama Series alongside “The Responder,” “Sherwood,” and “Somewhere Boy.” It’ll be a tough competition between the this Apple TV+ hit and “The Responder,” which is clearly a BAFTA favorite with its six bids. Horgan isn’t nominated at the BAFTAs for Best Drama Actress, surprisingly, but her co-star, Anne-Marie Duff, was nominated in Best Supporting Actress alongside Adelayo Adedayo (“The Responder”), Saffron Hocking and Jasmine Jobson (both “Top Boy”), Lesley Manville (“Sherwood”), and Fiona Shaw (“Andor”). “Bad Sisters” won one BAFTA Craft Award — for Titles and Graphic Identity.

Shaw is predicted to earn an Emmy bid for Best Drama Guest Actress for “Andor” while Duff is on the precipice for an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Supporting Actress. If either performer were to win at the BAFTAs, it could be a signal that awards voters love them — could that spell Emmy success? A “Bad Sisters” win at the BAFTAs would give it the propulsion it needs to get into the same lineup at the Emmys — it is currently just outside of our predicted eight: “Andor,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Crown,” “Yellowjackets,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” and “Succession” in pole position.

“What We Do in the Shadows” will hope to win Best Scripted Comedy, where it is nominated alongside “Ghosts,” “Derry Girls,” and “Am I Being Unreasonable?” Matt Berry is nominated for Best Male Comedy Performance for the vampire show, which is just outside of our predicted eight contenders for Best Comedy Show at the Emmys: “Wednesday,” “Poker Face,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Barry,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Bear,” “Abbott Elementary,” and “Ted Lasso.””Derry Girls” won Best Writing Comedy for Lisa McGee at the Craft Awards, so expect some tough competition there.

Find the full list of nominees below.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Bad Sisters” – Apple TV+

“The Responder” – BBC One

“Sherwood” – BBC One

“Somewhere Boy” – Channel 4

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Am I Being Unreasonable?” – BBC One

“Big Boys” – Channel 4

“Derry Girls” – Channel 4

“Ghosts” – BBC One

BEST MINI SERIES

“A Spy Among Friends” – ITVX

“Mood” – BBC Three

“The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe” – ITV1

“This Is Going To Hurt” – BBC One

BEST SINGLE DRAMA

“I Am Ruth” – Channel 4

“The House” – Netflix

“Life and Death in the Warehouse” – BBC Three

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird” – Apple TV+

Martin Freeman, “The Responder” – BBC One

Cillian Murphy, “Peaky Blinders” – BBC One

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses” – Apple TV+

Chaske Spencer, “The English” – BBC Two

Ben Whishaw, “This Is Going To Hurt” – BBC One

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sarah Lancashire, “Julia” – Sky Atlantic

Vicky McClure, “Without Sin” – ITVX

Maxine Peake, “Anne” – ITV1

Billie Piper, “I Hate Suzie Too” – Sky Atlantic

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown” – Netflix

Kate Winslet, “I Am Ruth” – Channel 4

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Adeel Akhtar, “Sherwood” – BBC One

Samuel Bottomley, “Somewhere Boy” – Channel 4

Salim Daw, “The Crown” – Netflix

Josh Finan, “The Responder” – BBC One

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses” – Apple TV+

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” – Sky Atlantic

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adelayo Adedayo, “The Responder” – BBC One

Anne-Marie Duff, “Bad Sisters” – Apple TV+

Saffron Hocking, “Top Boy” – Netflix

Jasmine Jobson, “Top Boy” – Netflix

Lesley Manville, “Sherwood” – BBC One

Fiona Shaw, “Andor” – Disney+

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Matt Berry, “What We Do In The Shadows” – Disney+

Joseph Gilgun, “Brassic” – Sky Max

Stephen Merchant, “The Outlaws” – BBC One

Jon Pointing, “Big Boys” – Channel 4

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” – The Roku Channel

Lenny Rush, “Am I Being Unreasonable?” – BBC One

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Taj Atwal, “Hullraisers” – Channel 4

Lucy Beaumont, “Meet The Richardsons” – Dave

Daisy May Cooper, “Am I Being Unreasonable?” – BBC One

Natasia Demetriou, “Ellie & Natasia” – BBC Three

Siobhán Mcsweeney, “Derry Girls” – Channel 4

Diane Morgan, “Cunk On Earth” – BBC Two

BEST COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

“Friday Night Live” – Channel 4

“The Graham Norton Show” – BBC One

“Taskmaster” – Channel 4

“Would I Lie To You?” – BBC One

BEST DAYTIME

“The Chase” – ITV1

“The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit” – BBC One

“Scam Interceptors” – BBC One

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

“Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” – ITV1

“Later… With Jools Holland: Jools’ 30th Birthday Bash” – BBC Two

“The Masked Singer” – ITV1

“Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC One

BEST ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Big Zuu, “Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Dave

Mo Gilligan, “The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan” – Channel 4

Rosie Jones, “Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard” – Channel 4

Lee Mack, “The 1% Club” – ITV1

Sue Perkins, “Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal” – Netflix

Claudia Winkleman, “The Traitors” – BBC One

BEST FEATURES

“Big Zuu’s Big Eats” – Dave

“Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas” – Channel 4

“The Martin Lewis Money Show Live” – ITV1

“The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan” – BBC Two

BEST SHORT FORM

“Always, Asifa” – Together TV

“Biscuitland” – All 4

“How To Be a Person” – E4

“Kingpin Cribs” – Channel 4

BEST SOAP AND CONTINUING DRAMA

“Casualty” – BBC One

“EastEnders” – BBC One

“Emmerdale” – ITV1

BEST INTERNATIONAL SHOW

“The Bear” – Disney+

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – Netflix

“Oussekine” – Disney+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Wednesday” – Netflix

“The White Lotus” – Sky Atlantic

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS

“Afghanistan: No Country For Women (Exposure)” – ITV1

“Children of the Taliban” – Channel 4

“The Crossing (Exposure)” – ITV1

“Mariupol: The People’s Story (Panorama)” – BBC One

BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes” – Sky Documentaries

“Escape From Kabul Airport” – BBC Two

“Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story” – BBC Two

“The Real Mo Farah” – BBC One

BEST LIVE EVENT

“Concert For Ukraine” – ITV1

“Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace” – BBC One

“The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II” – BBC One

BEST NEWS COVERAGE

“BBC News at Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine” – BBC One

“Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv” – Channel 4

“Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview” – ITV1

BEST FACTUAL SERIES

“Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime” – Channel 4

“Libby, Are You Home Yet?” – Sky Crime

“Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi” – Netflix

“Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing” – ITV1

BEST REALITY AND CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

“Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams” – BBC One

“RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” – BBC Three

“The Traitors” – BBC One

“We Are Black and British” – BBC Two

BEST SPECIALIST FACTUAL

“Aids: The Unheard Tapes” – BBC Two

“The Green Planet” – BBC One

“How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa” – Channel 4

“Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone” – BBC iPlayer

BEST SPORT

“Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games” – BBC One

“Uefa Women’s Euro 2022” – BBC One

“Wimbledon 2022” – BBC One

