Will Smith opens CinemaCon with a set video from ‘Bad Boys 4’

The annual trade show for movie theaters known as CinemaCon kicked off in Las Vegas on Monday night with a massive presentation from Sony Pictures that showed off new footage from “Napoleon” (a Sony theatrical release of an Apple production), “Kraven the Hunter,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” and more – plus a special introduction from embattled actor Will Smith from the set of “Bad Boys 4.”

Appearing in the video alongside co-star Martin Lawrence, Smith said, “The Bad Boys are back in the building. We’re on set and we are so sorry we couldn’t be there with you,” The Hollywood Reporter relayed.

With production on “Bad Boys 4” barely four weeks old, Smith and Martin said the truth was they were happy to be away from Las Vegas. “We glad we not there, because we here and they paying us to be here, so we are happy that we here and not there,” Smith said via The Hollywood Reporter. “‘Bad Boys 4’ is coming. Back in the saddle. We hype, we excited.”

“Bad Boys 4” doesn’t yet have a release date but it’s expected to arrive in theaters as soon as next year. It’s a big project for Smith as it’s his first major production since winning Best Actor for “King Richard” at the 2022 Oscars (and also his first since slapping Chris Rock in the face during the Oscars broadcast; we don’t need to rehash the whole thing – particularly since Rock did it himself earlier this year).

“Bad Boys 4” is directed by “Bad Boys For Life” filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. That previous film was 2020’s top-grossing feature worldwide due to suppressed ticket sales because of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, “Bad Boys For Life” grossed more than $426 million worldwide.

Last year, Smith appeared in the Apple release “Emancipation.”

