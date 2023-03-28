Will there be a ‘John Wick 5’?

If there’s one thing you can count on with John Wick, it’s to never count him out. When you think he’s out of bullets, taken one too many blows to the head, or has finally been cornered, he always finds a way to vanquish his foes in increasingly balletic ways, whipping audiences into a frenzy of “ohhh!”s and “oooof!s” and, occasionally, cries of “daaaamn!”

With “John Wick 4” grossing $138 million at the worldwide box office this weekend, it may not surprise you to learn that Lionsgate suit Joe Drake is pushing for the series to continue. While a “Wick” prequel short miniseries for Peacock, “The Continental” starring Mel Gibson, as well as a theatrical spin-off, “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman, have both already been shot—it’s the team-up of star Keanu Reeves and his former stunt double/current director Chad Stahelski that have delivered the goods in four increasingly successful features. Naturally, the studio wants more.

The fourth movie was, however, conceived as a capper. (If you’ve seen it, you know why.) And while the world of Wick isn’t exactly the same as ours, the level of magic and fantasy at play stops short of what’s seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But will this keep Reeves and Sahelski from coming back? Will Keanu Reeves sign a deal and appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and utter some variant of “yeah, I’m thinkin’ I’m back” much like Bart Simpson saying “I didn’t do it?” Well, Keanu gives every appearance of being a man of the people who delight in keeping the world entertained. Plus, one would surmise that Lionsgate would make everyone a pretty sweet deal. Additionally, the actor has gone on the record saying “never say never.”

Lionsgate’s Drake added “you could certainly interpret that ending in different ways,” then said “we’re all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there’s a credible way to get into five. But there’s no guarantee.”

It sounds to me like it is up to Stahelski and Reeves to make the call. And while Reeves is certainly beloved by all, especially on the internet, if you look at his recent work, it’s the “Wick” franchise that’s most connecting with audiences. Actors, at the end of the day, like their work to be seen. Yeah, we’re thinkin’ he’s back.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions