‘Winning Time’ returns for Season 2 in August: Watch the first trailer

It’s showtime all over again.

On Monday, HBO announced the return of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

The basketball drama about the Los Angeles Lakers and the team’s 1980s run through the NBA is set to debut new episodes on August 6.

Here’s the official logline for what to expect: “Season 2 continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. This season hones in on the period just after the Finals in 1980 through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars: Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.”

Quincy Isaiah stars as Johnson while Sean Patrick Small plays Bird. The all-star cast of “Winning Time” includes John C. Reilly as Lakers owner Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody as Lakers coach Pat Riley, Jason Clarke as Lakers executive Jerry West, Gaby Hoffmann as Lakers executive Claire Rothman, Jason Segel as Lakers coach Paul Westphal, Hadley Robinson as Lakers executive Jeannie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Lakers guard Norm Nixon, Solomon Hughes as Lakers center Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, with Michael Chiklis and Rob Morgan.

Max Borenstein is the executive producer, writer, showrunner, and co-creator (along with co-creator and writer Jim Hecht). Other executive producers include Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Scott Stephens, Jason Shuman, and Rodney Barnes (who is also a writer and director, including Season 2 episodes one, six, and seven), and Salli Richarson-Whitfield.

Watch the trailer for “Winning Time” Season 2 below.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions