With ‘The White Lotus: Sicily,’ Tom Hollander could add Emmy bookend to BAFTA

“The White Lotus” is set to win Jennifer Coolidge another Emmy for her star turn in the hit HBO show — but Coolidge isn’t the only supporting player who deserves some awards love this season. Tom Hollander turned in yet another fine performance with typically scene-stealing panache.

In the second season of “The White Lotus,” Hollander plays Quentin — a rich, gay English expat living in Sicily, which is where the show is set. Hollander’s performance as Quentin is typically colorfully and addictive and critics have lined up to praise the English actor.

Liam Gaughan of The Collider called Hollander’s Quentin “one of the most dynamic characters in the series,” explaining that Hollander’s performance brings a “playfulness, mystery, and darkly comic wit to the storyline.” Gaughan wrote: “Of all the shocking moments in ‘Arrivederci,’ [season finale] Quentin’s cold, seemingly impenetrable demeanor stands out as the most chilling.”

Meanwhile, Marlow Stern of Rolling Stone said that Quentin was played by “a delicious Tom Hollander” who imbues his scenes with “his typical Rabelaisian wit” and helps to surpass season one by “tackling more complex topics like desire, intimacy and fidelity with grace and a surfeit of style.” And Emma Brockes of The Guardian wondered: “Is Tom Hollander the best thing in everything he appears in? (Yes.)” in her appraisal of the show.

This has all led to Hollander being in the conversation for Drama Supporting Actor at this year’s Emmys. Although he sits outside our predicted eight nominees, he has quietly risen up in the ranks to now stand on odds of 52/1, just behind “The White Lotus” costar Michael Imperioli with odds of 44/1. Both are far back of costar F. Murray Abraham, however, who is third in our rankings behind only Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin (“Succession”). Our other predicted nominees are Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”), Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”), John Lithgow (“The Old Man”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”), and Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”).

This would, somehow, be Hollander’s first-ever Emmy nomination, although he surely came close to one in 2016 for his supporting turn in the acclaimed “The Night Manager.” That scene-stealing performance did win him a BAFTA TV award.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions