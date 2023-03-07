Oscars Best Picture nominee profile: ‘Women Talking’ recalls ‘Spotlight’ in its themes of religious abuse

With only two total Oscar nominations, you need a lot of faith to predict “Women Talking” to prevail in the Best Picture race. But the acclaimed film is out in front to take home an Oscar, while films with bigger totals are expected to leave empty-handed.

Best Picture will be determined by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, a group of approximately 10,000 people from different branches of the filmmaking industry. Nominated for producing “Women Talking” are two-time winners Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (“12 Years A Slave” and “Moonlight”) as well as three-time Best Actress winner Frances McDormand, who also has a supporting role in the film.

“Women Talking” is directed and written by Sarah Polley. It tells the story of women in a Mennonite community who are subjected to repeated sexual abuse by the men of their colony. They must consider whether to accept their treatment, leave the colony, or fight back. The decision falls to a group of women (including Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, and Claire Foy) who talk about the practical and spiritual implications of their options.

It’s a beautifully written and acted film with a visual style that is powerful through simplicity. It offers a nuanced range of perspectives of how these women of faith want to respond. The film explores rich ideas, none more profound than how forgiveness can be twisted by the religiously powerful to be used as a cudgel against women.

The two Best Picture nominees from the last decade the film reminds me of are “Philomena” (2013) and “Spotlight” (2015). While “Women Talking” has a distinct aesthetic and is not about journalism, all three films explore the complex impact of religious abuse on the faithful, through a dialogue-heavy script.

“Spotlight” was able to win two Oscars including Best Picture from its six nominations. The biggest hurdle to the top prize for “Women Talking” is its lack of nominations overall; it’s only other bid is Best Adapted Screenplay. In fact, the last time a Best Picture winner had fewer than five noms was all the way back in 1933. “Philomena” had four and left the Oscars without a win.

The good news for “Women Talking” is that “Spotlight’s” other Oscar was for Best Original Screenplay. “Women Talking’s” other nomination is for Best Adapted Screenplay. According to Gold Derby, it is the frontrunner to win that prize with 69/20 combined odds. This is hopeful for Polley, who has received her second Oscar nomination here, following her bid for “Away from Her” (2007). So in the event that Best Picture is out of reach for “Women,” perhaps we can have faith she at least can repeat “Spotlight’s” success with a writing win.

This article is a part of Gold Derby’s “Oscar nominee profile” series spotlighting the 2022 Best Picture nominees.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?