‘Women Talking’ is streaming free on Amazon for Oscar weekend only

If you haven’t seen “Women Talking” yet – and, with all due respect to the very fine film, probably if there’s one Best Picture nominee you’ve overlooked so far, it’s that one – now is your chance to rectify that. But you have to act fast. Writer-director Sarah Polley’s indie drama is streaming on Prime Video at no additional cost to subscribers from now until Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET.

“Women Talking” is set in an isolated, highly repressive religious community in the aftermath of a number of the community’s men being arrested for raping the community’s women. While most of the men are away, either in jail or bailing the arrested men out, the women discuss what to do. Do they stay and fight back? Do they stay and do nothing? Or do they leave? Whatever they decide will have serious consequences. The film’s ensemble cast includes Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Ben Whishaw, and Frances McDormand. McDormand also produced the film with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

“Women Talking” is nominated for two Academy Awards, Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Polley, who adapted Miriam Toews’ novel of the same name. Polley’s screenplay won numerous precursor awards, including the WGA Award and the Critics’ Choice Award, and is the favorite to win the Oscar according to Gold Derby’s combined predictions.

If you don’t have a Prime Video membership, you can still rent or buy “Women Talking” on Amazon now.

