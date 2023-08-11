Actually, ‘Wonder Woman 3’ with Gal Gadot isn’t happening despite previous headlines

Bad news for fans of “Wonder Woman.”

On Thursday, Variety reported that despite recent comments to the contrary from Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, there are no plans for Warner Bros. to mount a third “Wonder Woman” film.

The news is perhaps a bit awkward since Gadot has said in multiple interviews that she spoke with DC Films leaders James Gunn and Peter Safran about again playing the Amazonian warrior in another feature.

Speaking to ComicBook.com last month, Gadot said, “I love portraying Wonder Woman. It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a ‘Wonder Woman 3’ together.”

During an interview with Flaunt magazine, Gadot sounded even more confident about starring in “Wonder Woman 3.”

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell,” Gadot said.

But sources told Variety that “nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot’s Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe.” Deadline also confirmed that “Wonder Woman 3” with Gadot likely wouldn’t materialize.

Late last year, reports emerged that Gunn and Safran – alongside other top Warner Bros. brass – were unhappy with “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins’ pitch for “Wonder Woman 3.” The project was put on ice, with conflicting reports about whether the studio bosses or Jenkins ultimately bailed. Jenkins, however, said she didn’t walk away from “Wonder Woman 3.”

“The attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread. This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now,” she wrote on Twitter.

In response, Gunn wrote, “I can attest that all of Peter and my interactions with you were only pleasant and professional.”

Gadot has played Wonder Woman in the DC universe for years, often appearing in films beyond the main Wonder Woman franchise. Just this year, Gadot popped up in both “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “The Flash,” neither of which lit up the box office.

