‘Wonka’ trailer: Timothee Chalamet opens the greatest chocolate shop the world has ever seen [Watch]

Hold your breath, make a wish, and count to three. Film Twitter favorites Timothee Chalamet and “Paddington” filmmaker Paul King have teamed up for “Wonka,” a Willy Wonka prequel movie set to debut this December.

Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for “Wonka” on Tuesday, which is heavy on the Chalamet antics and light on the project’s original songs and musical numbers.

Watch below.

“Wonka” is a prequel to the Roald Dahl story and, in essence, the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder. “I didn’t want to reinvent those things because it felt like that ‘71 movie had come up with these incredibly enduring, iconic looks,” King told Entertainment Weekly in a story published Tuesday, hours before the trailer debut. “What I wanted this movie to be was like a companion piece to that movie. If you imagine those people in that world 25 years earlier, that was my starting process. Eventually, he would grow into that person and that factory.”

Chalamet, who is also starring in the Warner Bros. film “Dune: Part Two” in the fall, was a top choice for King, he explained. “He’s such a brilliant actor at expressing really deep emotions within the context of a family movie. He’s just extraordinary as well at singing and dancing. He’s got the voice of an angel and the toes of… I don’t know what toes,” King said. “I can’t wait for people to see it. I think it’s gonna blow people away.”

“Wonka” is out on December 15.

