Writer-producer Rick Cleveland explains what’s behind the WGA strike for many trying to make a living in the business

Rick Cleveland is a successful and decorated longtime writer and producer who understands both sides of the WGA walkout that began Tuesday. He won an Emmy as a writer on “The West Wing” in 2000 and WGA Awards for “West Wing,” “Mad Men” and “House of Cards” in 2001, 2009 and 2014, respectively.

Cleveland took to Facebook yesterday to carefully explain, from his educated perspective, what’s behind and what’s at stake in the writers strike.

“I worked on Netflix’s ‘House Of Cards’ in its first season as a writer and co-executive producer,” his Facebook post began. “This was after winning an Emmy for ‘The West Wing’ (shared with Aaron Sorkin) and working a series-long stint on ‘Six Feet Under’ and a two-year stint on ‘Nurse Jackie.’ The first offer from Netflix that came through my agent was for less money than I had been paid in my first gig 12 years earlier. In spite of Kevin Spacey’s and David Fincher’s star power and its $100 million budget, my agent was told (‘House of Cards’) was a ‘web series.’ We blinked and the offer got real — I was paid my quote. But on ‘Six Feet Under,’ we would write and produce 12 episodes over 9 months.

“On the new gig, Netflix’s first original series, that production timeline would stretch by months and for fewer episodes. A few years later, I got hired for season two of ‘The Man in the High Castle.’ Those ten episodes took almost a full year to write and produce. I didn’t know it at the time because I was still making my ‘quote,’ but I was making less and less money because it was taking longer and longer to produce fewer episodes. To be fair, Amazon paid some of us writers a bonus at the end of that long year. That kind of thing is unheard of now.

“Over the length of my career,” Cleveland’s post continued, “I’ve been able to get married, buy a house and – with the lion’s share of the work being done by my wife, Mary – raise three kids. Now, young writers work for 20 weeks and then they’re out of a job. They don’t get production experience because they’re gone before production begins. That one change has now made it so much more difficult for younger writers to do any of what I was able to do.

“If I were starting now instead of in 1995, I wouldn’t have been able to stick it out and make a career for myself. Is this an instance of high-paid scribes crying, ‘My diamond shoes are too tight!’? Maybe to some. That we are paid better than teachers or nurses is worth a separate discussion elsewhere. But the bottom line is this: the corporations that pay us are making $21 billion a year vs. the $5 billion they made when I won my Emmy.

“Me? I’m OK. I’ve had a great run, in part because when I got my WGA card, the generation of writers who came before me made working conditions better. Now, though, streamers have turned us into replaceable widgets. And while I realize that Emmy and Oscar wwards are still being given to worthy writers, I have to ask: Is the quality of today’s series writing getting worse? Of course not. But now fewer writers are getting the opportunity to grow and become better while on the job.”

Cleveland’s post concluded, “Working for 20 weeks is great, but what’s not great is being off for 30 to 50 weeks between jobs or seasons. And that in a nutshell is this new gig economy. So why is it that so many of today’s writers are having a much harder time building a sustainable career? Why is it that working conditions are harder and growing worse than they were when I got into this business? I think I’ve just answered those two questions.”