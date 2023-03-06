Writers Guild Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User phillippeaugusto for a terrific score of 80% when predicting the 2023 Writers Guild Awards winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is actually tied with seven other people but has the better point score of 7,673 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 1,400 people worldwide predicted these WGA champs with our top scorer getting 8 of 10 movie and TV categories correct. Winners at the Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Janelle James included “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Women Talking,” “The Bear” and “Severance.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 10 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Ray Richmond is best at 70%. We then have a tie at 60% for Denton Davidson, Daniel Montgomery, Paul Sheehan and myself. Following at 50% are Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria and Christopher Rosen. In the final spot at 40% is Charles Bright. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, we had nine other Experts predicting. Tied at 60% each are Clayton Davis (Variety), Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). We then have a tie at 50% for Tariq Khan (Fox TV), Susan King (Gold Derby), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire). Following at 40% are Tim Gray (Variety) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily). See Experts’ scores.

