Writers on strike: ‘SNL’ nixes Pete Davidson episode, Jay Leno hands out donuts

The entertainment industry is adjusting to its new reality: the Writers Guild of America (WGA) is on strike and it is hard to know just how long it will continue. The last time something like this happened, in late 2007, the work stoppage lasted for 100 days, resulting in late-night talk show hosts vamping and failed movies that maybe could have been salvaged with a punch-up. (Oh, if only “Quantum of Solace” had a quantum of rewrites!) The 1988 strike lasted 153 days, the 1981 one lasted approximately 90 days, and the first such collective action of the entire guild, in 1960, kept the typewriters silent for 146 days.

Some viewers at home are already noticing the difference. “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Daily Show,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” have already gone dark, broadcasting repeats for the time being. (James Corden ended “The Late, Late Show” just in time.)

As such, the only late-night game in town currently is “Gutfield!” The right-wing infotainment program’s writers are not members of the WGA. (The show actually has strong ratings already, in case you did not realize.)

The wider culture will really feel the hit this weekend when “Saturday Night Live” airs a repeat as well. The previously scheduled episode with returning cast member Pete Davidson guest hosting has been ash-canned. (Lil Uzi Vert was to have been the musical guest.)

From the same world, Jon Stewart let it be known that he has pulled out of an Emmys FYC event for his Apple TV+ series “The Problem With Jon Stewart.” While Stewart, someone who isrecognized widely as a mensch, would likely have done this out of solidarity anyway, there is a rule in WGA bylaws that prohibits members from making FYC promotional appearances about work made in conjunction with the other side of the negotiating table. “You should let the Company know you are prohibited from making these promotional appearances about your work until the strike concludes,” wrote the WGA on its website. As Stewart is a writer as well as a performer, this would apply to him. Similarly, John Mulaney nixed an FYC event with Stewart to support Mulaney’s new Netflix comedy “Baby J.”

Even retired late-night hosts have been affected by the work stoppage. Jay Leno showed up, in his Canadian formalwear, outside Disney studios, with boxes from Randy’s Donuts for striking writers. He did something similar back in 2007.

Jay Leno just came to Disney to hand out donuts to us writers. Thank you @jayleno for the solidarity!! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/4pq8kpWTSk — Caroline “WGA Captain” Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 2, 2023

