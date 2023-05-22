Yam Yam has best odds to win ‘Survivor 44’ as we head into Wednesday’s finale

It’s the final stretch of “Survivor 44.” With only five contestants remaining, there is a lot of room left for maneuvering alliances, immunity wins and blindsides to getting to the final tribal council and pleading your case for winning the million dollar prize. As it stands, the three Tika members are looking pretty strong for the end and with all of them still intact, it is a certainty that at least one of them will make the Final 3, possibly all three. But there is also a good chance that one or both of the two women from the other tribes will join them. So who will win the season on Wednesday, May 24? Read on as we break down the winner odds of the last five contestants of the game.

The strongest winner odds looks to be Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho with 22/25, according to the combined Gold Derby users. Originally a target at the beginning of the merge, he has integrated himself with the entire cast, forming many social bonds and being in the know at every tribal council, while strategizing with Tika to take out members from the other two tribes. He has made it a priority to eliminate every contestant who has voted for him in the past and has orchestrated with Carson to take out threats like Danny and Frannie. Not to mention that he has an immunity challenge win to his belt. Having good social relationships with the remaining contestants as well as the jury, he stands a strong chance to make it to the end and win, but he does have some tough competition.

One of them is Carolyn Wiger, who is right behind him with 11/4 odds to win. There is no doubt that Carolyn has been the season’s standout with her atypical, impressive gameplay combined with her boisterous and exciting character personality. Her unorthodox and unique style has blended her emotional and strategic ways of playing the game that has never been done before with numerous past players of her type. She has made many thoughtful connections with a lot of people in the game and on the jury and has the moves to back up her claim, playing her idol for Carson and organizing the last vote that sent Jaime out of the game. What may hold her back is that unlike Yam Yam, she has been on the outs on a number of votes such as Frannie’s, in which Yam Yam and Carson intentionally lied to her. The last episode also hinted Carolyn might be aware that they might dupe her yet again after she received votes, so her best play is perhaps to target both of them to have the best chance at a victory.

The final member of Tika is Carson Garrett, who sits at 9/2 odds. The triple threat probably deserves the most credit for the success of Tika and keeping them together at the merge, given his strong social skills with Ratu and leveraging relationships with Soka. He has worked with Yam Yam to be the driving force of many of the votes and also has won immunity, while proclaiming to have practiced and 3D printed just about every challenge in this season, so if he makes it to the end, he has a very strong resume. He would be the youngest winner of “Survivor” ever at the age of 20. The question is will people take him to the end or will they recognize his threat level before it is too late as he has also been recently voted for. The show has also hinted with a lot of fire imagery associated with Carson, so it will be interesting to see how that unfolds.

The last two players in the game are Soka member Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt at 44/1 odds and Ratu member Lauren Harpe at 100/1. While both are the last players of their respective tribes and have amazing personal stories, they haven’t been shown too much as far as strategy is concerned compared to the Tika 3. While Heidi did have an idol, she ended up preserving it for herself last episode and received no votes, while there was an argument that she could’ve played it to save Jaime for any of them to break apart Tika in a much bigger move, since Lauren was immune. As for Lauren, she has proven herself to be a strategic and physical threat, winning two immunity challenges, but she has been flirting with elimination and has been labeled a target for Tika, so she may have to win her way to the end. Should either or both women make it to the final tribal council, it is uncertain whether either will have enough power to sway votes to their side for the win, but stranger things have happened in this game and the entire jury does consist of their former tribe members.

It will be exciting to see what will be revealed in the season finale as there will be two more immunity challenges, one more vote out, and a fire-making challenge before the final tribal council. It is a race to the finish line as we see which contestant will finesse their way to the end and take the title of Sole Survivor.

