‘Yellowjackets’ submits 18 actors for 2023 Emmys, including 2022 nominees Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci

Last year’s breakout hit “Yellowjackets” swarmed awards season with seven Emmy nominations including Best Drama Series in 2022. The Showtime drama is looking to outperform those numbers this year by submitting 18 actors for consideration from its Season 2 cast. The Emmy ballots were officially unveiled on the Television Academy’s website on June 15, the same day nominations-round voting began (it will conclude on June 26 at 10:00 p.m.).

Most notable is Melanie Lynskey, who earned a Best Actress bid for playing Shauna Sadecki last year and currently ranks second in our odds to win the prize this time around. Cast mates joining her in the Best Drama Actress field are Tawny Cypress (Taissa Turner), Juliette Lewis (Natalie Scatorccio) and the teen version of Shauna, Sophie Nélisse.

Christina Ricci looks to repeat her nomination from last year as well. Her role of Misty Quigley landed the actress her second career bid in 2022 (her first was for “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2006). Hoping to join her in the Best Drama Supporting Actress field are Lauren Ambrose (Van Palmer), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Teen Taissa Turner), Sarah Desjardins (Callie Sadecki), Courtney Eaton (Teen Lottie Matthews), Samantha Hanratty (Teen Misty), Simone Kessell (Lottie Matthews) and Sophie Thatcher (Teen Natalie Scatorccio).

This year the men of “Yellowjackets” are hoping to get on the board with Best Drama Supporting Actor submissions from Kevin Alves as Teen Travis Martinez, Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott and Elijah Wood as Walter. Submitted for Guest Drama Actress is Ella Purnell as Jackie, while John Cameron Mitchell enters Guest Drama Actor as Life Sized Caligula.

Last year, “Yellowjackets” earned seven Emmy nominations: Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actress (Lynskey), Best Drama Supporting Actress (Ricci), Best Drama Directing (Karyn Kusama for “Pilot”), Best Drama Writing (Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson for “F Sharp”), Best Drama Writing (Lyle and Nickerson for “Pilot”) and Best Drama Casting (Junie Lowry-Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark and Jennifer Page).

Here’s the complete list of “Yellowjackets” Season 2 cast members submitted on the 2023 Emmys ballot:

Best Drama Actress

Tawny Cypress as Taissa Turner

Juliette Lewis as Natalie Scatorccio

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna Sadecki

Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna Sadecki

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Lauren Ambrose as Van Palmer

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa Turner

Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki

Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie Matthews

Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty Quigley

Simone Kessell as Lottie Matthews

Christina Ricci as Misty Quigley

Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie Scatorccio

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Kevin Alves as Teen Travis Martinez

Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott

Elijah Wood as Walter

Best Drama Guest Actress

Ella Purnell as Jackie

Best Drama Guest Actor

John Cameron Mitchell as Life Sized Caligula

