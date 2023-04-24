‘Yellowjackets’ shifts Season 2 release schedule: Here’s when to watch the next episode on Showtime

“Yellowjackets” fans will have an extra week to speculate about the second season’s biggest mysteries and the fate of Shauna’s pregnancy.

Showtime revealed on Monday that the Emmy-nominated drama series will be preempted this week, pushing the season’s next episode back seven days.

The resulting release shift effects the remainder of the season, Showtime noted in a release. The remaining schedule of “Yellowjackets” Season 2 is as follows:

Episode 206: “Qui”

Available on streaming & on demand Friday, May 5

On-air Sunday May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 207: “Burial”

Available on streaming & on demand Friday, May 12

On-air Sunday May 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 208: “It Chooses”

Available on streaming & on demand Friday, May 19

On-air Sunday May 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 209: “Storytelling” (season finale)

Available on streaming & on demand Friday, May 26

On-air Sunday May 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Last year, “Yellowjackets” was a breakout hit with Emmy voters, earning seven nominations, including Best Drama, Best Drama Actress (Melanie Lynskey) and Best Drama Supporting Actress (Christina Ricci).

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?