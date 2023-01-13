‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 trailer revealed [Watch]

Breakout show “Yellowjackets” is coming back this spring.

On Friday, Showtime released the first trailer for the second season of the 2022 Emmy Award nominee. The new season debuts on March 26, meaning “Yellowjackets” will once again compete for Emmy glory in 2023.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

“1996, a team of New Jersey high school girls’ soccer players travel to Seattle for a national tournament. While flying over Canada, their plane crashes deep in the wilderness and the surviving team members are left stranded for nineteen months. The series chronicles their attempts to stay alive while also tracking their current lives in 2021.”

You can check out the teaser trailer here:

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ella Purnell, Christina Ricci, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, and Juliette Lewis. New additions to the cast for Season 2 include Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell as series regulars, plus Elijah Wood as a major guest star. Lynskey and Ricci were among last year’s Emmy Award nominees. All told, “Yellowjackets” received seven nominations, including Best Drama.

“Yellowjackets” Season 2 premieres on March 26.

