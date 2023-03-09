‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 trailer: warns things ‘are going to get worse out here’ [Watch]

Showtime debuted a full trailer for Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” on Thursday with the promise that the show’s dark twists and turns will somehow get even worse for its group of survivors.

Accompanied by a cover of No Doubt’s “Just A Girl” by Florence + the Machine, the trailer showcases fresh looks at new cast members Elijah Wood, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessel, setting the stage for what to expect from Season 2. In a press release to announce the trailer, Showtime revealed a little more about the forthcoming season, which debuts on March 24.

In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder— to disastrous results. In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness— and the haunting memories of it in the present— our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are— and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.

Showtime also helpfully provided a quote from Florence Welch, the lead singer of Florence + the Machine, about the No Doubt cover.

“I’m such a huge fan of ‘Yellowjackets’ and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” she said. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Season 1 of “Yellowjackets” was a breakout hit for Showtime and ended up with seven Emmy nominations last year, including Best Drama Series, Best Drama Actress for Melanie Lynskey, and Best Drama Supporting Actress for Christina Ricci. Other cast members include Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson.

Season 2 of “Yellowjackets” debuts on Friday, March 24 via Showtime’s on-demand and streaming options before a linear television debut on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

