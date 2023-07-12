50 most unforgivable Emmy nomination snubs: Harrison Ford (twice!), ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Yellowstone’ …

Once again, the Emmy Awards nominations don’t include a slew of TV favorites. Among the most notable snubs: Harrison Ford in both Best Comedy Supporting Actor (“Shrinking”) and Best Drama Actor (“1923”), Paramount’s red-hot “Yellowstone” and 2022 nominees Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”) and Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”). HBO’s “Love and Death” missed the mark for Best Limited Series and its lead Elizabeth Olsen, as did National Geographic’s “A Small Light” and star Bel Powley.

Below, we enumerate the top 50 Emmys snubs in our estimation. These were the shows and performers that we thought had a strong chance to number among this year’s nominees. Let us know if there are others missing from this list that merit mentioning by sounding off in the comments section.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations: Complete list [UPDATING LIVE]

COMEDY

NOT BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Poker Face”

“Shrinking”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

NOT BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”

Lisa Ann Walter, “Abbott Elementary”

NOT BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

DRAMA

NOT BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Yellowstone”

“Bad Sisters”

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Helen Mirren, “1923”

Juliette Lewis, “Yellowjackets”

NOT BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Paddy Considine, “House of the Dragon”

Harrison Ford, “1923”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Carol Burnett, “Better Call Saul”

Lesley Manville, “The Crown”

NOT BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Matt Smith, “House of the Dragon”

John Lithgow, “The Old Man”

MOVIE/MINI

NOT BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Black Bird”

“A Small Light”

“George and Tammy”

“Love and Death”

NOT BEST TV MOVIE

“Reality”

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTRESS

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Emily Blunt, “The English”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Sydney Sweeney, “Reality”

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI ACTOR

Steve Carrell, “The Patient”

Jesse Eisenberg, “Fleishman is in Trouble”

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, “Great Expectations”

Ashley Park, “Beef”

Cherry Jones, “Five Days at Memorial”

NOT BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTOR

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Liev Schreiber, “A Small Light”

REALITY/VARIETY

NOT BEST REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Traitors”

NOT BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“Late Late Show with James Corden”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions