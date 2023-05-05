‘Yellowstone’ to end with remaining Season 5 episodes, but a new sequel series will debut this year

In a press release with the subject line “BIG YELLOWSTONE NEWS,” Paramount officially confirmed a couple of long-rumored reports about the Taylor Sheridan franchise. Flagship series “Yellowstone” will come to an end at the conclusion of its remaining Season 5 episodes – but the series will live on with a spinoff series set to debut this year.

“‘Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. No casting was officially announced for the “Yellowstone” sequel, but it was widely reported Matthew McConaughey has been in talks to star on the planned show.

“The Dutton story continues, picking up where ‘Yellowstone’ leaves off in another epic tale. We are thrilled to bring this new journey to audiences around the world,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, which produces the Sheridan series.

That the core “Yellowstone” series would end with the completion of Season 5 – or drastically change going foward – has long been rumored. Sheridan and star Kevin Costner allegedly clashed about the expanded fifth season – which had been bumped from 10 episodes to 16 and split into two sections – with one report suggesting Costner only wanted to spend a week shooting the last batch of Season 5 episodes. But both reps for Costner and Paramount publicly denied any issues.

“The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie,” Costner’s lawyer Marty Singer told Puck’s Matthew Belloni in February. “It’s ridiculous—and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

Said a representative for Paramount at the time, “As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our ‘Yellowstone’ series, and we hope that continues from here on out.”

Now we know it will continue, albeit for a final batch of episodes.

The untitled new series will premiere on the Paramount Network in December before being made available exclusively on Paramount+ where it will stream alongside fellow Sheridan shows “1883,” “1923,” and “Tulsa King.”

