New Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus has marital headaches in ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ [Watch]

Writer-director Nicole Holofcener is back with what appears to be another finely-observed comedy-drama about the contours of human relationships with “You Hurt My Feelings.” The picture stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who led Holofcener’s 2013 outing “Enough Said” opposite James Gandolfini. The new one swaps the first’s Los Angeles setting for New York City, offering classic Woody Allen vibes to this tale of aging intellectual urbanites dealing with a list of existential crises.

Louis-Dreyfus is a novelist whose work hasn’t been selling lately. She vents to her mother, played by Jeannie Berlin, that life would have been better for her if her father were physically abusive, not just verbally abusive. Her husband, played by Tobias Menzies, is a therapist who clearly is having trouble pretending to care about the mundane squabbles of his patients. While the couple puts up a front of support for one another, there are clearly cracks. Then, finally, she sees him doing something that suggests he’s holding a serious lie.

To distributor A24’s credit, the trailer, which was released today, obscures what that pivotal secret is. Yes, you can guess, but if you want to know for sure, you’ve got to buy a ticket!

The film debuted at Sundance and, as the blurbs in the preview attest, it received a slew of positive notices.

Holofcener made her debut in 1996 with “Walking and Talking” starring Catherine Keener, Liev Schreiber, Anne Heche, and (surprise!) Todd Field. It’s also got one of the all-time great movie performances in Kevin Corrigan as a slackjawed-but-kind video store clerk. Comparisons to Woody Allen were always unavoidable, as she is the stepdaughter of Allen’s longtime manager-producer Charles Joffe. Her most recent credit was as co-writer on Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel.” In 2018 she co-wrote Marielle Heller’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” which won her an Independent Spirit and a WGA Award.

The seven-time Emmy-winner (and recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for Humor) Louis-Dreyfus was most recently seen in the Netflix comedy “You People” and, lest we forget, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Indeed, she’ll be back in the MCU with “Thunderbolts” next year.

